I took a ride up north of the notches yesterday and on over into Maine. The trip was more of a photo tour than a fishing trip, however fishing is always on my mind no matter what I am doing.
My route took me along the Androscoggin and the Saco Rivers. What caught my attention was the extreme dry conditions of the rivers in both Maine and New Hampshire.
In many of the smaller streams and headwaters, there was no flow. I talked to a fellow over in Maine the other evening, and he told me that he was able to walk right down the middle of the Ossipee River below his house.
We are experiencing a drought throughout the region, and we have been most of the summer. This should come as no surprise as the weather men have been telling us this for some time. The problem is that a lot of people are either in the dark or just plain callous when it comes to dealing with conditions like this.
There have been several reports of abandoned campfires in both my hometown of Freedom and in Tamworth. One report of an unattended campfire came from a fellow who was jogging around Ossipee Lake early one morning this past week and came upon a smoldering fire. Just as he got to it, a large log burst into flames. He was able to get the log into the lake and put the fire out.
I live near Ossipee Lake and just about every night of the week one or two of my summer neighbors have had outdoor fires. In fairness, I am sure they were careful and fortunately there have been no incidents, however living in a pine forest does give you cause for concern.
At the moment. it is unlawful to have an outdoor fire in Freedom and at all times a permit is required. This is true throughout New Hampshire that just about every town, including North Conway, require fire permits. My feeling is that this is largely ignored by local officials and that there is very little enforcement. No doubt lack of man power and budget restraints are the cause of this.
Just about every five years or so, someone will write a piece in the local papers about the disastrous fire in the fall of 1947 in Maine and parts of New Hampshire. We see on the nightly news what is happening in the western part of the country and the catastrophic fires that they are experiencing and very few think that that could happen here. I doubt that will see any fallen trees burst into flames but there is a real threat of fire from a burning cigarette or unattended campfire.
Coming down through Crawford Notch yesterday Saco Lake was as low as I have ever seen it and very little if any water was coming down Silver Cascade. There was little more than a trickle of water in the headwaters of the Saco for several miles.
This is true of all of the small streams throughout the White’s. To fish the higher elevations, at this time, would in my opinion be a sin. This time of year, Brook trout are in pre-spawn or are spawning in these headwaters and should be able to do so without interference from anglers.
Whereas we have experienced some colder nights water temperatures in the rivers still remain high. The forecast calls for some relief in the early part of next week, but it will take several days of soaking rain to put an end to the drought. In the mean time avoid the streams and let nature take its course.
