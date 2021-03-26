This week’s weather was amazing. Totally enjoyed the switch from frigid winter to late-spring conditions. Fishing followed suit. Sunday was ice fishing and Wednesday was fly fishing.
Sunday morning was sunny, and temperatures were going from freezing to the 50s. Time to head out to White Lake and try to jig up some brook trout.
There were two anglers on the ice when I arrived. They were set up down the lake where the bottom drops off quickly. A prime spot to try and intercept a trout or a pickerel as the fish move into the shallows to chase pre-spawn perch.
I walked over to the beach and went out on to the ice about 20 feet. This ice was still in the shadows and it was chilly. Taking the protective cover off the Eskimo Pistol Augur, the drilling began. Down, down, down went the augur 6 inches, 9 inches, 12 inches before the gush of water came pouring out the hole.
Quickly took the jig rod and a homemade jig and dropped in into the hole. The water was only three feet deep here. I bounced the jig on the bottom, creating a mud cloud to try and attract the fish. My rule of thumb is jig 15 minutes, move to a new hole. Fifteen minutes went by. Moved out another 20 feet. Drilled another hole.
This hole was out in the morning sun. What a difference in temperature. The sun just felt so warm and spring like. The ice out here was only 8 inches thick. The water was five feet deep. Changed jigs and went to work.
Fifteen minutes went by. Moved out another twenty feet. Drilled another hole. While drilling this hole, smoke started to come out of the drill. Was this an omen?
Water was 10 feet deep here. Ice 6 inches thick. Started jigging. Another angler arrived. As the angler walked out on the ice, pleasantries were exchanged. Fishing stories were shared. I wished the angler luck and he set up his tip ups and started jigging.
I looked at my watch. It was time to leave and head to the shop. The sun called for me to stay. Closest I have come to calling in sick and staying to play.
When I got home that evening, I cleaned my ice fishing gear, put the drill in the case, and put everything away until next season. The nice weather had convinced me that it was time to switch gears.
I wasn’t the only one thinking that way. Monday was a non-stop run of fellow anglers visiting the Shop, trying to get their gear ready for what looks to be an early open water fishing season.
Wednesday, I traveled up to the Androscoggin to check on the conditions and to see if the ice had left the river. Arriving at the North Road dam, I was happy to see that the ice had cleared and that the dam flows were manageable. The water was very fishable.
I reached behind the seat and took out my fly rod. These would be the first casts of 2021. The air had that spring smell, and the river had that rumble of water sliding over the rocks. It was awesome.
After 15 minutes, I returned to the truck to head for Berlin and the first of my COVID shots. Visions of more water and the fishes who live there danced in my head. I had successfully switched gears.
Tip of the Week
Clean and store your ice fishing gear in a cool dry location. Next fall, when the lakes freeze over, you will be glad that you did.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
