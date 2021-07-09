Early July can only mean one thing to the angler who loves to fish remote, still water — finding and fishing the Hexagenia hatch.
Those familiar with the hatch wait in anticipation to learn of the hatch beginning on their favorite ponds or lakes.
For those of us who chase Hex hatches, we each have our own equipment preferences for fishing the big flies necessary. My designated fly rod set up is an Orvis All Rounder, seven weight, 8-foot-3-inch unsanded graphite. This rod has the right combination of power and forgiveness to throw large flies without twisting the leader. It is a classic Orvis rod that is no longer in production. This rod only sees the Hex hatch.
After much experimentation, the Cortland Fo-Tech floating line in white is the engine that delivers the flies to the fish. Deciding on a white fly line was easy. The best Hex fishing is from dusk to dark and the white line is a beacon for the angler trying to determine the location of the fly. This line floats like a cork and makes picking the line up off the water to cast to a rise quick and effortless.
Flies of choice are the Hex Emerger and the Hex Drake. The Hex of Northern New England are a bit of a different hue and Ken Grimes, fly tyer for North Country Angler, has the right mix of materials to draw strikes from hungry trout. His patterns are so effective that barbs need to be pinched down to ease hook removal on a fish that engulfed the fly.
When Tom Freedman, Master Guide, texted that the Hex were hatching in the remote ponds of the Great North Woods, it signaled “Road Trip!”
Loading the Hex outfit and the float tube into the truck, this was going to be an early close day at the Shop. At 5 p.m., the Gone Fishing sign was hung on the door and the trip began.
It was a good two hours to reach the remote pond selected. Travel was slow behind those who were not on a mission. When hex fishing, this is OK. The hatch and the fish don’t really get started until the sun disappears below the horizon.
Arriving at the pond, it was surprising that there were no other anglers. Was the information wrong? Did the Hex hatch end already? Was this a wasted trip?
Hiking down to the shore of the pond, all fears were alleviated. Some hexes were on the water early, and small trout were chasing them and making splashy rises. Things were looking good.
Kicking out to a favorite portion of the pond, the sun began to set. Immediately hexes began to rise in the shallow area of the pond. As the sky got darker, the fish rises got more aggressive. A Grimes Hex Emerger was sent on its way.
Landing on the water, the fly was left to rest. A very subtle movement of the fly, and a trout came right out of the water and grabbed the fly. The line went tight and the Orvis All Rounder bent in a beautiful arc. The float tube began to spin as the fish raced to the bottom of the pond. The tippet held, and soon the angler was holding a beautiful 15-inch wild brook trout. The Hexagenia Madness had delivered once again.
It was sad to see that Gordon Mann passed earlier this month. Mr. Mann taught me many of the secrets of the East Branch and of the necessary etiquette to be an accomplished angler. May he rest in peace.
