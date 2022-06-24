Sliding the float tube out of the back of the Frontier, a Hendrickson mayfly landed on one of the floats. Hendricksons had been hatching for several weeks and the hatch should have ended by this time. Whenever there are Hendricksons hatching, the go-to fly is the Red Quill.
Tying a size 12 Red Quill to the end of the 4x leader, a little insurance was added. A size 16 Red Quill Emerger on 18 inches of 5.5x fluorocarbon tippet would double the chances for success.
Kicking the float tube out into the pond, fish were swirling everywhere. Thirty feet of Cortland Trout Boss fly line was peeled from the Ross Colorado reel. The Orvis Helios four0weight fly rod went into action.
A rise approximately 25 feet from the float tube signaled feeding trout. The Helios delivered the 30 feet of fly line and the Red Quill dry/dropper landed just to the left and beyond the rise ring. Seconds of anticipation went by.
The Red Quill dry fly disappeared below the surface. The rod was raised, and the fish bent the Helios into a beautiful arc. The fish went for the tree in the bottom of the pond, but the angler was able to steer the fish into open water.
Once the fish was landed, it was discovered that the fish had taken the Red Quill Emerger. That was the reason that the Red Quill dry fly just disappeared below the water instead of a splashy rise.
Another day while wading a favorite wild brook trout stream, a dance of bugs just above the surface of a dark deep pool began. Fish began jumping clear out of the water attempting to capture the bugs in midair.
The hatch was the Stenonema, the cream-colored version of the Light Cahill. The Catskill version of this fly is the go-to pattern for fishing this hatch. Catskill dry flies have a beauty all their own.
The Light Cahill with its wood duck fibers for the tail and the wing, the dubbed body of creamy fox and the stiff cream hackle to keep the fly afloat. Thanks to Theodore Gordon for developing this style of dry fly.
There would be no dropper attached. The small wild trout often were accidentally hooked when their aggression missed the floating dry fly. Beside this was dry fly fishing in its purist form.
The size 14 Light Cahill was tied to the end of a seven and a half foot 5x leader. There was no need to go longer. Short accurate casts were the rule of the day.
The angler watched the pool trying to choose a fish that was a steady riser. This signified a larger fish who had taken the prime position in the pool. This wise old trout knew better than to chase the Cahills like the youngsters. He let his meal come to him.
The angler took 20 feet of his Wulff Triangle Taper fly line off the vintage Pflueger Medalist reel. The 7-foot four weight Diamondback Bamboo rod then went to work. The first cast was just outside the old trout’s feeding lane. The second cast was perfect.
The Light Cahill landed softly on the water and drifted 12 inches. The snout of the trout just broke the surface of the water as the trout inhaled the fly.
The Diamondback was raised, and the trout put a gentle bend in the rod, but the rod went straight. Upon inspection, the knot to the Light Cahill had not been good.
Tip of the Week
All fish are looking to the surface for food this time of year. Think dry flies, poppers, or surface lures when chasing your favorite game fish.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.