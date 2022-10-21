Musings and observations while switching from full-blown fishing season to fill the fly boxes for 2023 fly tying season.
The shop put new Orvis Clearwater fly fishing outfits into service for 2022. The clearwater is an easy casting outfit that plays well for beginners to experienced anglers.
Actual rentals were slow this summer, so the outfits saw little use. While putting the outfits away for the season, the fly lines were stripped from the reels. Some Cortland fly line cleaner was placed on a soft cloth. The lines were spooled back onto the reels while running through the cloth.
After putting the reels back in their protective socks, I opened the cleaning cloth. It was crazy how much dirt, black dirt, had been removed from the fly lines. And after such little use. I know I will be cleaning my fly lines when I put my equipment away for the winter. I hope that you will, too.
With the New Hampshire trout season closed, the shop closed as well. A road trip to Western Massachusetts was planned. Crossing Vermont there were many anglers fishing the Deerfield River by wading or floating. And crossing into Massachusetts there were anglers fishing the Housatonic River. Hopefully New Hampshire will extend the trout fishing season in the near future.
For a state entity that is always looking for ways to generate more revenue, would extending trout season through the sale of a trout stamp help? Inquiring minds want to know.
Fly rod warranties vary by manufacturer. Some offer lifetime no fault. Some offer lifetime but you pay to have the rod repaired. Some rod companies offer no warranty but give you two tips. Orvis has a 25-year no fault warranty with a shipping and handling fee. If Orvis can’t repair the rod they replace the rod with the next closest upgraded model.
At the end of the 2021 season, I ran over my Orvis H3 904F and broke several rings of cork. Never got the chance to send the rod in for repair but I will this winter. This rod is a favorite for fishing dry flies. It deserves to be repaired.
I have sent customer rods back for repair and Orvis does it right. Other manufacturers leave much to be desired.
Seeing the anglers floating on the Deerfield River made me realize that it has been a couple of years since I have been on a float trip. Its not too late to book a trip to float the lower Androscoggin or below Comerford dam on the Connecticut.
There are big trout in those waters. Floating is the best way to have a shot at landing the trout of a lifetime.
Mason Thagouras, White Mountain Anglers, posted a pic of a huge brown trout that he caught toward the end of trout season. It is great to see how Mason has grown from North Country Angler shop rat to one of the finest guides in the north country. I’ve floated with Mason. He knows every rock and every fish lie in the Androscoggin.
Guided trips can be the experience of a lifetime when taken with the right guide. The trip should be teamwork beginning with the sport laying out the expectations and then the guide doing their best to deliver. Not the other way around. Make sure the guide works for you and that you don’t get trapped working for the goals of the guide.
There is no “I” in team.
Tip of the Week
To get longer life out of your fly lines clean the lines before storing. Dirt eats into the coating of modern fly lines destroying the lines floating properties.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.