Though many activities have taken a back seat because of the coronavirus pandemic, the White Mountains chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association is planning on rolling out a pack full of undertakings this season.
Two major trail projects, a paid trail crew, an online fundraiser and hopefully holding the popular fall Leaf Peeper Bike Bash are on the agenda. In addition, the chapter has already been sprucing up local trails.
Chapter president Chris McKay says they’re ironing out the final details for two major trail projects this summer announced at the Leaf Peeper Bike Bash last fall. Partnering with the White Mountain Trail Collective, IdeRide Trail Builders and local trail builders Tyrol Trails and Tulip Trails, the first project includes a new trail connecting the Black Cap Trail to the Cranmore summit paralleling the current Cranmore Trail.
“This is to alleviate congestion on the Cranmore Trail, which sees significant summer traffic,” he said during an email exchange.
They are also working on “The Water Tower Project” to reduce biker traffic at the Cranmore Condos and Crown Ridge Resorts, and to encourage bikers accessing the Hurricane Zone to park at Cranmore.
“This project will consist of a beginner/intermediate trail climbing half way up Kettle Ridge to Sendero and a second intermediate directional trail to funnel bikers from the Hurricane Zone back over to the Cranmore parking lot,” he emailed.
A paid trail crew in collaboration with the White Mountain Trail Collective is launching this month, working five days a week with two alternating three-man crews through August’s end.
“The trail crew will be made up of experienced trail builders and young locals looking to learn more about trail work,” he said. “It is our hope to plug volunteers into the trail crew when we have big projects going on.”
To volunteer, email chapter vice president and head trail builder Mike LeBlanc at leblanc@mwvskiteam.com.
Last year’s fundraising Spring Sender debut drew more than 200 riders to the valley and the chapter was looking forward to having it in June as part of the Outdoor Festival which was cancelled.
“Last year, we were blown away, and frankly a bit unprepared, by the response to the Spring Sender,” said McKay.
Instead, they’re having a virtual fundraiser with an online raffle, including a $6,000 Grey’s enduro bike and other prizes.
Enter at ridenoco.com/bike-raffle. All net proceeds go towards trail work. Also, a limited release RideNoco IPA — done in collaboration with Saco River Brewing and Rekllis Brewing — may be included in the raffle.
If all goes well, the Bike Bash will be held this fall.
“We plan to incorporate more of a group riding and camaraderie element into that this year,” he said.
This spring, two volunteers spent 40 hours hand raking the Outer Limits/Twilight Zone area while board members Rob Adair and Dyane McIndoe are working on trail signs for the West Side area in the White Mountain National Forest.
McKay says the riding is very good across the entire network right now. The Hurricane Trail, which has been closed, was scheduled to have trail work done this week and is expected to open this weekend.
“Riding from home or work is a great way to help keep the congestion down at the various parking lots for those who can’t,” he said. “We also would like to encourage people to park at Cranmore, as that is a large parking lot and has plenty of space for social distancing.”
The weekly Tuesday Night Trail Work sessions are being replaced with monthly trail work weekends when it is determined it’s safe to do so.
“The social aspect of everything is up in the air right now due to the current pandemic,” he said.
Also, in collaboration with the State of New Hampshire and The Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, pro rider Brice Shirbach of Pinkbike.com will be visiting North Conway for a “Local Flavours” article. The website is highly viewed and respected.
For now, McKay encourages mountain bikers to ride within their comfort zones and not take any unnecessary risks.
“It’s important to be courteous of people's personal space while on the trails and to maintain appropriate social distancing per the governor’s current guidance when riding in groups,” he said. “A lot of people are using the current situation to enjoy the mountains and trails in their backyards and it is especially important to be courteous and respectful of all while recreating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.