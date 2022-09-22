Autumn is filled with dazzling days of color for cyclists but also challenges like wind, rain, leaf-peepers and cold.
For many, the season marks the waning days of riding. But it’s also a chance to break the routine, especially post-peak color into twig season, when the roads become less traveled again.
Fall is a time to be vigilant as the valley sees its leaf-peeper infestation and the various crawls to color said invasion brings. The glorious alpine scenery takes center stage as those behind the wheel may not be aware of cyclists. Throw in distractions like cellphones, busy dashboards and fidgety passengers, and that doesn’t always mean the driver you see can see you. Be overly cautious as you ride on the side and try to anticipate unwanted encounters from car doors opening to sudden stops and turns.
Use the season as incentive to put an event on your to-do list whether it be next season or next. If you’ve been riding since spring, you are stronger now. So pencil in a late-season century, gravel grinder or cross-country race for 2023. Or try something a little different next month.
This one caught my eye: The Grateful 2022 in Newport, Vt. This is the other side of the Northeast Kingdom with trails near Lake Memphremagog on the Canadian border. It’s a low-key, grassroots, no-pressure three-course event combining cross-country, cyclocross and singletrack mountain bike racing. Sign up at bikereg.com.
Or promise yourself you will ride your fat bike this winter and enter the Ski, Shoe & Fatbike to the Clouds Feb. 26, 2023, at Great Glen Trails. Bikers, Nordic skiers and snowshoers grunt along the trail system and up a portion of the Auto Road. It typically sells out, but not yet as of this writing. Sign up at bikereg.com.
The autumn is a wonderful time to get lit. Shorter days make for longer nights that can be illuminated with bright lights. It’s important not only to see, but to be seen whether on the road or in the woods.
Lights on helmets and handlebars shine ahead while a rear red light alerts others to your presence and unveils that cloak of invisibility that can hide cyclists especially during the shadow periods at dawn and dusk.
Going on a mountain bike night ride can be enlightening. Consider a route that you are familiar with as the experience will help you see that singletrack in a new — let’s groan together — light.
How about getting rid of some of those riding clothes that have seen better days? You know, the shorts that are sheer back there, the tops that don’t quit fit anymore no matter how many times you promise to cut back on the beer and pasta and those fraying gloves. Donate what’s practical or toss them. That way you’re making more room in your drawer and can make some subtle hints on a couple of items you may want come December.
Get ready for the gates to go down, and when they do, get rolling. When twig season comes, the gates are lowered on many U.S. Forest Service roads in the White Mountain National Forest. Climb to the remaining color on routes like Bear Notch Road and Hurricane Mountain Road.
Another popular place to pedal during that time is Passaconaway Road, a sweet link between the Kanc and West Side Road. Don’t forget some of the dirt roads as well like Slippery Brook and Jefferson Notch Road. When the gates are down, cyclists have the road to themselves. Be alert on those fallen leaves.
Waterproof panniers are a plus during the rains of autumn. Though they are more expensive than traditional cloth saddlebags, water-resistant bags add an extra layer of protection against the elements during those rides where you are likely to stop at a store.
If you are out in the rain, pay extra attention to the potential slick spots on the road like railroad crossings and manhole covers plus wait might be under those aforementioned leaves.
Wearing layers is the no-brainer of the season. Hey, it’s getting you ready for ski season. Some cyclists like to brace themselves with minimal comfort during the initial chill at the start of the ride, knowing they will soon warm up. Others start warm and peel away as the ride progresses. If that’s you, take those layers and put them in that waterproof saddlebag. Win win.
