9-23-2022 Basch-Fall Riding

Add some sizzle to your fall riding by trying something different. (MARTY BASCH PHOTO)

Autumn is filled with dazzling days of color for cyclists but also challenges like wind, rain, leaf-peepers and cold.

For many, the season marks the waning days of riding. But it’s also a chance to break the routine, especially post-peak color into twig season, when the roads become less traveled again.

