Last Saturday, I happened upon the grand opening of the Eastern Slope Aviation Academy and was transported back in time.
When I leave Fryeburg’s Mountain Division Trail for that short frantic pedal on Route 5 before turning right on wide Lyman Drive for the mile up to the Eastern Slope Regional Airport, I often remember a brief meeting I had with a flight attendant wearing chic embroidered shoes decorated with martini glasses.
Several years ago, a single-engine plane-flying buddy called to ask if I wanted to see the Quebec folk band Le Vent du Nord in concert that night at Bangor, Maine’s waterfront pavilion. I replied that’s a long way to drive. He said we’d fly from Fryeburg.
I called the woman who was to become my wife.
All three of us met at the airport for a thrilling, at least for me and she, short flight to Bangor, then taking a cab to the concert where we saw the fun, fervent group in the open air with my buddy keenly keeping an eye to the sky and his watch.
Though the concert wasn’t finished, the pilot declared it was time to go and we ventured back to the airport. While waiting in a lounge for our take-off cue, we happened upon that sharply dressed attendant anxiously awaiting to board a private jet, she told us, for Croatia.
“Where are you going?” she asked.
“Fryeburg,” I replied.
“Where’s that?” she wanted to know.
Though not as exotic as Croatia, she learned of Fryeburg’s location and how we happened to eventually be sharing the waiting area with her.
That may have been interesting to her. I’m not so sure.
But what I’m sure of is that there is much to happen upon when leaving the four-mile long bike path. Though the trail itself is a fine destination, leaving its bucolic safety and using it as an artery to other local dirt and paved roadways leads to other finds, like hanging out within the flying community by picnic tables at the airport to watch take-offs and landings on the runway.
Leaving the airport it’s easy to pick up the dirt and often sandy gated Clay Pond Road with its collection of tracts running from it.
A short spur link with a sharp decline led to the boggy shores of tear-drop shaped Clay Pond, also called Clays Pond. Lily-pads lined sections of the 21-acre surface while a small beaver dam peaked over the marshy vegetation. Mosquitoes ruled and welcomed the solo mobile buffet.
Though information was a tad scarce on the wonderful world of web, a fading Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Game survey from August 1961 told of a pond that during the warm summer months has a limited volume of cold water suitable for brook trout.
Yellow perch and pickerel probable prevent any natural brook population. The swampy shoreline and large bog area at the pond’s southern end made total reclamation of the waterway impossible. Fifty years ago, the agency recommended stocking the pond with legal-sized brook trout each spring which should yield fishing during spring and early summer.
Porter Road is another seasonal gated dirt roadway accessible from Clay Pond Road and also directly from the bike path about 1½ miles east of the Maine Visitor Center, that has its industrial zone and remote feel, navigating through sections with No Trespassing signs on one side and Wildlife Management Area on the other.
Dirt Farnsworth Road also has an idiosyncratic find like Marston Cemetery. The fenced in final resting place is a tad overgrown and contains a myriad of headstones dating back to the 1800s and graced with names from known local families like Marston, Peary, Bean, Cotton and more. Not exactly run of the mill, the burial ground contains an Adirondack chair perhaps for those visiting to spend time with distant family members.
North of Portland Street, near the northern shores of Lovewell Pond by the intersections of Battleground, Lovewell Pond and Island roads stands the shaded Battleground Monument.
Cloistered in the pines by a wooden post fence, the Battleground Monument tells of a 1720s battle between 34 rangers from Massachusetts led by Captain John Lovewell against Native Americans commanded by Chief Paugus. Many were killed and wounded on the bloody day including Chief Paugus.
There are many more openly hidden finds of course. To locate them, go beyond the bike path.
