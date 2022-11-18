Most cyclists know the secret to safe travel is being able to see the trail or road ahead of you and to be seen by others sharing both. If you can’t see the road and trail hazards ahead of you, you are “riding blind.” If others can’t see you, you’re an invisible element in the landscape, not worthy of consideration or notice. No wonder, drivers in vehicle/bicycle crashes often say, “I didn’t see that cyclist.”
High rates of speed and driver distraction all spell trouble for cyclists riding on public roads. Like knights of old, they have to “armor” themselves for a vehicular onslaught.
How do cyclists do that? First, by being seen. Wearing bright clothing and using front and rear lights help them get noticed by motorists. They don’t hide in the shadows but make their presence known by what they wear, how they illuminate their way and bikes, and how they behave.
On the dark days of November, cyclists riding dirt and pavement know the importance of good lights. At the end of the day, the curtain of darkness comes down fast. Without good lights, cyclists can’t see where they’re going or be seen by those sharing their travel ways.
Last week, I was reminded of the importance of good cycle lighting when I read an email from “CyclingSavvy” by cycling instructor John Allen. In his Nov. 11 post, ”Aiming for Good Bicycle Lighting,” he discusses what features cyclists need to consider when purchasing and using bicycling lights.
CyclingSavvy is a program of the American Bicycling Education Association. Their “mission is to provide programs and resources for the education of bicyclists as drivers of vehicles, and bicycling-related education for traffic engineers, transportation planners, law enforcement professionals, educators, and the general public.” I’ve found their online and print materials excellent resources for cycling safety. To check them out, go to cyclingsavvy.org.
Allen’s article, along with a referenced piece by John Brooking, “Bicycle Lights: To See and Be Seen By,” (Oct. 9, 2020), outlines considerations and choices cyclists have when purchasing lights for their bicycles. From these two articles, I found choices center around six features: 1) lumens, 2) beam type and aim, 3) power source, 4) mounting, 5) modes and 6) cost.
Lumens: Lumens are the measure of light output. The higher the number, the brighter the light and the more power needed. Less expensive lights have lumens of less than 100 while the most expensive have lumens over 2000. What you need depends on where you’re riding, what you need for visibility, and what you can afford.
Beam type: The light’s beam pattern is important. Allen suggests that a “bicycle headlight bright enough to light your way should have a special beam pattern like a car headlight” for efficiency, clarity, glare reduction and even illumination. A “shaped” beam rather than a “round” beam meets those criteria.
Shaped beams have a wider beam pattern and stand out farther away to drivers. Many “round” beam lights aren’t as visible to motorists. Round beams glare into people’s eyes unless they’re aimed low. Shaped beams throw long beams that don’t blind people.
You can determine a headlight’s beam pattern by shining it on a blank wall in the dark. If it makes a perfect circle of light, it’s a round beam. If the shape is more oblong or oval, it’s probably a shaped beam.
Aiming your headlight correctly is also important for your visibility and consideration of those approaching. Test your headlight’s aim by shining it on a wall and moving the bike forward.
Allen says, “To work correctly, the cutoff of the beam needs to be just below horizontal." He demonstrates this in a video (tinyurl.com/yu8h8z2z).
Power source: Headlights can be powered by regular batteries, rechargeable batteries or generators. In Brooking’s article, he compared each. Replaceable battery-powered lights are less bright, have the longest running time and are the cheapest. Rechargeable powered lights, charged with USB or wall plugs, are moderate to blindingly bright, run for 2-6 hours, and are moderate to expensively priced. Generator-powered lights are moderate to bright but may go out when you stop. They have unlimited run time and are moderately to expensively priced.
Mounting: How and where you mount a headlight matter. Headlights come with a variety of mounting options. Some mount on handlebars, some on helmets. A few come with mounts for either. Road riders tend to prefer handlebar mounts. Mountain bikers may use a helmet and/or handlebar mounts, depending on their needs.
For handlebar mounts, I like ones that fit on any shaped handlebar. I prefer headlights that are easy to remove for use as a flashlight or to prevent theft.
Modes: As Brooking cites, “Many lights have different power settings and modes, which can also affect the run time.” Blinking or strobe patterns are good for getting people’s attention on the road, especially in the daytime. However, flashing lights make it harder for motorists to track your motion, location and speed and may cause seizures in those vulnerable to them. Avoid using them at night. Use a steady light mode instead.
Cost: You can buy an inexpensive headlight for under $25 or you can spend $400 and up. It all depends on what you can afford and what features and brightness you want.
Another factor is what the cyclist’s needs are. Since most of my riding is during daylight hours, my primary use of a headlight is to be seen on the roadway. A handlebar-mounted bright light with flashing and steady beam modes works for me.
Cyclists who ride at night on roads and trails need lights for seeing what’s in front of them, as well as be seen. Mountain and endure riders may have multiple lights to illuminate their way — one on the helmet, one on the handlebar.
I bought a new gravel bike, but my old headlight wouldn’t fit its oval-shaped handlebars. I went shopping for a light I could use on any of my bike’s handlebars and that had multiple modes. Price was also a factor. I wanted a reliable, bright light, but didn’t want to spend over $100.
My choice was the Cygolite Dash 520. It is lightweight (75 grams), but bright (520 lumens), with eight night and day modes. It has a flexible and versatile mounting system with a stretchy band that fit my handlebars. It's extra wide, long-range beam maximized my line of sight. It’s powered by a rechargeable battery that lasts from one to 63 hours, depending on the mode you choose. Recharging takes 2-3 hours on a USB port. The price was reasonable — $55 — for a quality light that met my riding and visibility needs.
Economical riders might opt for a bike light combo like the Planet Bike’s Beamer 80 and Grateful Red taillight. It’s on sale for $25.93 with 80 lumens, each powered by two AAA batteries.
At the other end of the “spectrum,” off-road night riders need more light. The Seca 2500 Enduro Front Bike Light with 2500 lumens has a wide-spot plus wide-fill beam pattern to meet their needs. It can be mounted on a handle bar or helmet and retails for $400.
Remember, on dark November days, any light is better than no light. Let your lights shine.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
