I now have an e-wife, and last week I chased her for two days and 83 miles across northern New Hampshire from the Connecticut River in Woodsville to the Androscoggin River in Bethel, Maine.
I take full responsibility for creating this pint-sized energetic dirt road navigating mobile monster, and frankly, should have seen it coming when I encouraged her last summer to test drive a pedal-assisted electric bike on the Jackson hills.
She then dropped subtle hints. They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend. I’ll take an e-bike (electric bike) instead. Or, know what would make me e-cstatic? E-xcited? E-nchanted?
Yeah, an e-bike. I get it. I was, ultimately, enlightened. All it cost me was more than my first car. Plus my second car. Add my third car.
We searched across the valley, the White Mountains and southern New Hampshire during a time with expended inventories due to the pandemic and its enlarged interest in cycling, eventually elating my brand loyalist wife with an extra small step-through frame e-bike she named, wait for it, Zoe.
E-wife was enraptured. Me? Enfeebled as the e-bike would require a rack and hitch on our compact cars what would cost a cool grand each. Instead, we remove the front wheel and Zoe slips inside while my gravel bike peers either lovingly or annoyed from the outside rack.
Now the real work began. My e-wife, call her e-Jan, wanted a Zoe with rear rack and fenders to keep up with me while traveling. Zoe’s no shapely elfin thing. She’s a hefty girl, topping the scales at 55 pounds, including her thick removable 8-pound battery, and needs us both to hoist her somewhat easily into the car.
Before we ventured along the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, an esoteric route we have done twice before, e-Jan and Zoe had their honeymoon, learning each others every nuances including Zoe’s four moods, er, modes — eco, tour, sport, turbo. E-wife meticulously wrote journal entries, recording ride times, charge times, mileage and the number of bars Zoe dropped over the terrain.
Six weeks and more than 300 miles later which included a horrific fall that scuffed Zoe’s handlebars and left e-Jan black and blue for days, a toughened e-wife and e-bike were in sync and ready for the entire XNHAT (xnhat.org).
Which brings us to the hills, another powerful reason wife craved an e-bike. Tired of walking them with me waiting ahead, she was especially exasperated by the mammoth one on Route 116 outside Whitefield. She vowed to conquer it, while seated.
E-wife would wait for me. How exhilarating.
Plus, she wanted to do the trail not in three days as we have done, but in two days. And also raise money for the Mount Washington Observatory’s Seek the Peak fundraiser (seekthepeak.org). How enthralling.
That’s how my bike-traveling world changed as I hit the road with my two e-motional e-girls last week during a glorious two-day bluebird weather window with temperatures fluctuating between a morning low of 37 degrees and an afternoon high of 70. On the hills, e-wife was everything expected. Wicked fast, wicked happy and wickedly waiting for me at the top.
In Whitefield, she lingered until the passing lane to zip right past me with an eldritch tee-hee-hee. On the swells of North Road between Shelburne and Bethel, she rode the waves with elation.
E-wife cooed with delight when I asked her to wait for me on a rise, when I asked her for another minute or two of rest, when I told her I wasn’t going to try to keep up with her. Instead of me taking pictures of her riding to me, she was snapping photos of me with glee.
Tee-hee-hee.
Zoe’s the great equalizer.
I was jolted.
But oh, the rough and tumble northern rail trails made her extra cautious. Zoe expressed her displeasure on some ugly disjointed terrain by emanating eerie sounds we eventually figured was debris caught between tire and fender. Zoe snaked and slithered in the quicksand-like freshly graded dirt during a short Valley Road mile. Her odometer fizzled along the way, refusing to record total miles.
Alas, e-wife is charged up about bicycle travel again. She’s already plotting our next two-wheeling adventure. I believe I hear whispers about her wanting to hook Zoe up.
Shocking. Too soon. Egads. Elvis?
