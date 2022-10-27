When my e-wife gave the ride a quick pass, I should have known better.
So I did it solo on my gravel bike.
Let’s just say she wasn’t wrong, and I may have been right.
But the nearly 30-mile gravel and pavement circuit through western Maine and Chatham I had patched together had a decent amount of climbing and lots of apprehensive adventure.
The route weaved through some unfamiliar ground with limited cellphone coverage and along roads that may or may not have had names and if they had names they had names that were different from what I discovered during my research.
So good luck on this one.
If you do it, it takes you on some memorable roads less traveled and reinforces why you live here.
If not, you’re in sync with my e-wife.
On a stellar October afternoon with temps north of sixty, I decided to undertake this moderately challenging loop with some 2,000 feet of elevation gain on about 15 percent dirt and 85 percent pavement with a grab bag of conditions as it meandered through North Fryeburg, Stow, Stoneham, Chatham and Lovell.
The impetus for this spin was Deer Hill Road, Forest Route 9, in the Evans Notch area of the White Mountain National Forest. It was on my radar this summer, but there was culvert work that began in May and ended recently, closing the road midweek and having it open on weekends, days I tend to let those from away enjoy the area with their fellow comrades.
Deer Hill Road, loaded with hiking trails and a mineral gathering site, never disappoints. A link between Maine Route 5 and Route 113, years of use along with highly acidic soils had worsened metal culverts and drainage. So the Forest service this past summer with funds from the Great American Outdoors Act and aid from other businesses worked on about five miles of the road reshaping, cleaning and replacing culverts and reconstructing the roadbed.
Initially the ride winds by some familiar pavement from the James P. Baxter Jr. Memorial Park by the Saco Valley Fire Department on Route 113 or North Fryeburg Road next to the junction of South Chatham Road and leads to a valley cycling staple for refueling — the Stow Corner Store. But, alas, on this Saturday, the store with its sweet baked goods and more was closed, a sign outside saying it was because of COVID and a staff shortage. Such are these times. Check Facebook for the store’s hours. So instead of a cinnamon bun or cheese Danish, it was a granola bar.
In no time as the Baldfaces held court on the horizon, the roller coaster road swelled hugely in Chatham and led to dirt Deer Hill Road with its glorious canopy tunnel overhead of burnt orange, yellow and brown against a bright blue backdrop.
There is definitely some climbing on the road, over the bridges, by the gates and past the hiking trails and the amethyst site on the road also used for vegetation management and wildlife habitat improvement.
For cyclists, Deer Hill Bog is a spot to stop and peer out near the dam from a blind. There was more quiet than wildlife found by the blind so after a spell it was time to continue the ride.
After Deer Hill Road, the ride is for many miles something of a Hail Mary, where-the-heck-am-I experience with no cell coverage as road names appear optional, and signs even more elusive.
FR 9 led to pavement in the Evergreen Valley which meandered down to a right on bumpy Slide Inn Road to West Lovell Road. Let’s call this section with all sorts of surfaces a dragon’s tail that can whip you into uncertainty. With its varying doglegs and hardpack through the woods it winds by a farm selling honey and various camps near Kezar Lake.
Though just when hope was nearly lost, and I thought perhaps I was, too, civilization returned with splendid homes and stonewalls before a right on unsigned Foxboro Road which held a sweet descent and views of the Baldfaces which told me I wasn’t quite yet lost.
A farm selling eggs was a landmark to remind me to turn right on unsigned New Road with its bridge and more Evans Notch vistas before dropping down to familiar Route 113 again near the Stow store and a left back to the beginning.
Upon my return, my e-wife listened playfully to the tale and laughed — lots.
