Have you seen those ridiculous gas and electricity prices lately? Not that I’m sitting here naked in the dark around midnight typing these words on a battery-operated laptop in a room devoid of fans or air conditioning, but commodities are going to provide sticker shock for the foreseeable future.
What can we do about it? Complain of course. But after that, how about biking more and driving less.
Locally, nationally and in between, there are movements afoot to get people to drive less and bike more by doing everything from launching infrastructure initiatives to campaigns.
The bicycle advocacy group League of American Cyclists is encouraging people to leave the car in the driveway and take the bike for short trips. The League says the majority of car trips are a bike-able 3 miles or less, and it’s time to encourage Americans to break free from unnecessary car trips while investing in infrastructure and education that empowers more people to reach for the handlebars instead.
So the League and Love to Ride are once again issuing the Drive Less, Bike More Challenge, an online platform that analyzes travel behavior and incentivizes users to shift to bicycle trips in lieu of driving.
The goal is to register riders (drivelessbikemore.com) to collectively pedal two million miles while also raising money to support cycling.
Last year, the goal was one million miles. Riders registered, and pedaled an amazing 1.5 million miles, so organizers kicked it up this year. At midweek, riders registered nearly 289,000 miles.
The registrants are motivated by getting in shape and staying healthy, being outdoors and spending time with family, and wanting to save time (by commuting) and money. Some say it helps them increase their environmental sustainability.
However, there are reluctant riders. To coax complainers onto a bicycle seat, they have some suggestions. Too hot? Try lighter clothing and a better ventilated helmet. Lack confidence to ride? Begin riding on quiet neighborhood streets to boost belief in yourself. Fear flats? No problem. Either bring your bike into a local bike shop or head to YouTube to find a DIY solution.
Busy people may not have time to ride. Figure out a way to put it on your schedule like making it a family outing. Stressed out? Bike it out. Put your bike where you can see it. Mark your calendar to ride. Pedal to a coffee shop or for lunch. You’ll be glad you did.
Other advocates are also at work.
A number of bicycle and pedestrian advocates, including the Bicycle Coalition of Maine and state legislators, met last week with Maine Gov. Janet Mills to discuss making long-term investments in cycling and walking.
Among those attending to promote clean and healthy transportation was Gorham Bike & Ski owner Jamie Wright. Wright has a store in North Conway. He provided e-bikes for demonstrations in the Blaine House (governor’s residence) driveway in Augusta as part of the event.
"As the population ages and the popularity of e-bikes grows, we must make it safe to ride,” said Wright in a press release. “We need more bike lanes, paths, trails, and a way to educate the general population about getting outside and being active.”
BCM aims to make the state safer and more welcoming for people walking and biking, which is especially relevant given the record-high 20 pedestrians that were killed in Maine in 2021. Seven pedestrians and one cyclist have already died on Maine roads thus far in 2022.
How about that ongoing construction parallel to North-South Road?
Rock the Rec is back. A Mt. Washington Valley Trails Association fundraiser for the 2.9-mile paved multi-use Mt. Washington Valley Rec Path takes place Aug. 18 at the base of Cranmore’s North Slope with live music and vendors.
The path, with a projected spring 2023 opening, runs from Cranmore to Hemlock Lane. It is the first phase of a planned route between Bartlett and Fryeburg, Maine.
The event opens at 5 p.m. with access to vendors before the music begins at 6 p.m. with Reklis and Diana’s Bath Salts. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance through cranmore.com or at the event until 7:30 p.m. All money raised goes to the path.
The association is also having an online silent auction from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18. More information is available at mwvrecpath.org.
Make a bid on your smartphone during a break on your next ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.