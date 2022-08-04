8-5-2022 Basch-Bicycle Coalition of Maine

Several bicycle and pedestrian advocates, including the Bicycle Coalition of Maine and state legislators met last week with Maine Gov. Janet Mills at the Blaine House in Augusta to discuss cycling and pedestrian infrastructure. (BICYCLE COALITION OF MAINE PHOTO)

Have you seen those ridiculous gas and electricity prices lately? Not that I’m sitting here naked in the dark around midnight typing these words on a battery-operated laptop in a room devoid of fans or air conditioning, but commodities are going to provide sticker shock for the foreseeable future.

What can we do about it? Complain of course. But after that, how about biking more and driving less.

