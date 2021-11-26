The Mountain Valley Mall, which put North Conway on the map as a retail destination when it opened in 1980, has been sold for approximately $26 million to a major developer of shopping centers. The mall has seen many changes through the decades including the closure of Kmart in the early 2000s, the closing of JCPenney in 2020 and the opening of Lowe’s in 2007. Hannaford grocery store, Mountain Valley Cinema and Mystery NH Escape Rooms also are located there among others.
This week’s TeleTalk question: What would you like to see added or changed at the Mountain Valley Mall?
