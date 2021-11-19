Along party lines, a plan to configure New Hampshire two congressional districts will be voted on by the full House in January that will make both districts less competitive. Conway, along with heavily Democratic-leaning Portsmouth and Dover, would be moved to the 2nd Congressional District, represented by five-time U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster. A few Republican-leaning cities, like Salem, would be added to the 1st District, now represented by U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas. State GOP Chairman Steve Stepanek has gone so far as to say that District 1 should be “guaranteed” to elect a Republican. Democrats have called the new map extreme gerrymandering. Gov. Chris Sununu, meanwhile, has promised to veto any congressional map that doesn’t pass what he’s called the “smell test.”
This week’s TeleTalk question: Do you support a plan to create two less-competitive N.H. congressional districts, one Republican and one Democrat?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
