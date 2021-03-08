There were 27 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “What is your opinion of the 160-foot cell tower approved for Artist Falls Road?”
Erect a 750-foot cellphone tower on top of Cranmore and we won’t need any others for a 40-mile radius.
Regarding the possible erection of a cell tower in a residential area of town: Is appearance the only concern? A quick Google search reveals the following: The World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) says radiation from cellphone handsets and towers is “possibly carcinogenic to humans” and may cause glioma, a type of brain cancer. Towers are more dangerous than handsets because they emit greater-intensity radiation 24X7.
I believe they should take and put that new tower on the south side of the police station, so it will have an even facade at the police station and we’ll have the twin towers of Center Conway. This is Dee Damon in Center Conway.
I have no problem with the cell tower. It seems there has been considerable thought put into minimizing visual impact for its location. We never had that big dead spot on the North-South Road, or on Route 16. Now they’re going to add 5G, which I don’t think we need, but it is coming so people can stream “The Bachelor” on their phones. I have one major concern, and maybe this is already dealt with. The technology will be obsolete and towers (or even wind turbines) will need to come down as they get old. Is there money in escrow for each tower to be taken down, especially if the company should go out of business? Ed Hollum, North Conway.
Anyone who has been to Plymouth knows how attractive those wind towers are, topping every mountain top. They ruin the landscape. However, my grandmother, who is from the old country, sees a tower and looks at it as a good place to hang laundry.
I am a Verizon customer living in Conway. I have no issues with my service. In fact I always have service everywhere I go. Hikes, snowshoeing, I’m all set. I have to question if there is really a need for this tower. Can you not find a less scenic area to put it in? Oh, here’s an idea: How about in front of the new hotel going up in Intervale? Yes, the one right across from the scenic overlook. If you keep approving all of these things that won’t be there much longer either. Let’s start protecting the valley.
My opinion is that the proposed location is nonsensical. Fact is, it’s just another unneeded monstrosity approved first by our pathetic zoning board and then by the Shakir, Steiner, Hartman, Irving, etc. planning board that has a marked bias for anything business-related and whose members serially refuse to listen to abutters who attend these hearings and voice their opinions and objections in an effort, albeit constantly ignored, to retain some semblance of what our town should look like. Simply another “scar on the landscape.” Totally discouraged.
What difference does the tower make now? The town has turned into a Boston suburb anyway through outstanding town planning. While at it, let’s clear cut and pave roads throughout Whitaker Woods for condos and second home owners for great Mount Washington views and continue building every inch along the Saco River.
This is Lindsay in Bartlett. We don’t need this behemoth tower. It will be an eyesore on our beautiful mountain landscape. This company just wants to make more money. They don’t care about the valley, and we shouldn’t listen to their excuses because they don’t add up.
I do not think that HORRIFIC eye sore belongs on Artist Falls Road or anywhere else in our beautiful valley. Anyone who does ... should perhaps consider moving back to where they came from. Let’s consider other options if this is truly an issue. Stop trying to turn North Conway into a city. Start giving the residents the vote.
Put it up. It has more value than just cell service. Emergency services can benefit from it and right now that is truly needed. Solomon Rosman
A previous article stated this was needed for busy weekends, I don’t think we should be making two special exceptions for commercial interests that only benefits tourists on a handful of days a year. Erik Corbett
Can you imagine back in the day before electricity and telephone lines everyone screaming don’t put those power poles in my backyard. Progress requires sacrifice. Jeff Murphy
I say no. Jesse Mixer
Maybe we’ll have actual cell service in Conway. Heather Misty
The minutes of the ZBA say the tower is 100 feet over the trees. In Charlestown and Northfield, tower height is limited to 10 to 20 feet above the highest nearest object like tree or building. Kevin MacMillan
Name it after Yastrzemski and slap a Dunkin’ right inside that bad boy. Jesse Fenn
All summer long when I went into North Conway I would lose service. It’s needed. NIMBYism at its finest here. Patti Dorer Aliventi
Will that one improve cell reception? The Verizon tower they installed in Center Conway just 1,400 yards from my house does not improve my Verizon reception here. So who is this helping? Rick Dorothy Ernst
Why is it that we are so worried about a cellphone tower not fitting in with the local landscape, but they can build another hideous hotel (in a residential area) and nobody cares about that? Sounds like it all depends on who has the deepest pockets and the most to gain. Barbara Haley Rosman
What do you think you are preserving up there? Start at the 302 intersection and drive north, look side to side all the way to the scenic vista, I mean really take it in. You won’t even notice that tower. Elwin King
They should just disguise the tower as a tree like what they did in Glen. Daniel Day
It is needed, but I wonder if a different location could be found that isn’t in a neighborhood. I assume that this is the best spot for business reasons, and not so much about aesthetics and customer convenience. Having seen firsthand how terrible the cell service is in the valley, and knowing that the majority of residents and visitors rely on that network to communicate with each other and those outside the area daily, I think it is an overdue necessity. Especially from a safety standpoint, for drivers, hikers, and skiers in the vicinity. Amy Welch
I’ve never cared for the cell tower in Redstone, but it’s been there for a while, and don’t really think of it much anymore when I hike back there. Plus, there’s much better service. It may not be the best-looking, but it seems necessary. Give it a few years and it’ll blend in like everything else. To the people who oppose, honestly, just deal with it. Levi Donald LaFontaine
My argument is not for the location of the tower but the efficiency. I am flanked by two Verizon towers. I’m in Center Conway and have two Verizon towers, three AT&T towers and one T-Mobile tower within 2 miles of me. Yet, I have one bar Verizon on a good day of service at my house. So at what point am I better off just plugging back into a landline if we need so many towers just for service? And has anyone done a study on the EMF’s now surrounding us? Curious why my ears ring constantly for about two years now. So who exactly is this helping? Rick Ernst
There was no analysis of a coverage gap or alternative sites. There was no proof offered of the need for 166-feet height. This tower is an accessory to Cranmore solving a deficiency in their communications. Therefore it makes more sense to locate it on Cranmore which has plenty of trees, and besides the tower is said to be invisible. I believe the tower needs a height variance in the residential zone. No variance has been applied for. Kevin MacMillan
I don’t care. Jillian Sanborn
