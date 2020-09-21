There was three responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “What are your plans for Halloween, and are there any favorite costumes this year?”
No plans for Halloween. Zero. The Republican Frankenstein Donald Trump and his ghoulish administration have been enough of a horror show this year. Mike
We plan to give out the usual cards with quotes from The Bible. Each year, we get fewer and fewer callers. I will be wearing my usual costume, which I always get compliments on how good I look, my birthday suit.
My husband and I were married on Halloween six years ago. Qe had a Disney/Pixar "Up"-themed wedding. Every year, we plan a themed-party and dress up. My favorite year's theme was "Hocus Pocus." This year, with our new puppy, we are planning to be characters from "Scooby Doo." We may have a small party, but will most likely go for a trip either in New Hampshire or Vermont for a weekend away to celebrate our anniversary. Ashley Kerr, Bartlett
