There were 68 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, Should anti-maskers disrupting meetings be considered "domestic terrorists"? The majority of those whose respond said no, with only six responding, yes.
I can not believe this question is here. What has happened to our country? Freedom of speech, Freedom of choice? My body, my choice? Mandates for cloth masks that do nothing to protect a person from COVID. Unless of course if everyone is wearing an N95. Mandates to get a vaccine even if you have natural antibodies? Mandates to get a vaccine that may have adverse effects? So now if you disagree you're a terrorist! How far will this go? Jail time? Death penalty?
No, probably not intelligent enough to be genuine terrorists. Probably just ignorant and irresponsible.
Those “protesters” are nothing but brats who act like spoiled children throwing temper tantrums when they don't get their way. They have nothing else to do, they’re too lazy to work, and most importantly they get to see themselves on TV. This is Dave in North Conway.
Firstly, your question has some vagaries in it in terms of what kind of disruption and what kind of meetings. I don't think disrupting meetings can be considered domestic terrorism. The FBI considers In short, domestic terrorism is violent criminal activity. Now some forms of disruption at some forms of meetings are illegal and they can be charged as misdemeanors or violations depending on the level of disruption. This is Bill in North Conway
Being an anti-masker should be consider domestic terrorism? That is outrageous. Give it a rest. That is just so ridiculous. You're still allowed to have your freedom of speech and your personal freedoms. If everybody is all about masks, then wear a mask and let the people that don't want to wear a mask, not wear a mask. It's really simple.
Yes, with qualifications. If the disruptors use their speaking time to politely outline their grievances and views about masks and vaccine mandates, they are not domestic terrorists. If they threaten board members or disrupt duly elected representatives from doing the people's business, they could be considered domestic terrorists. Our system of government offers great solutions for all of these problems. If you don't agree with the policies of the local government or the school board or the selectmen or anyone else, you should run for office and change the policies. Or you could in terms of education, you could homeschool your child. Donald Tremble, Conway
The answer to the question is no. They are not domestic terrorists for not wanting to wear a mask, once again, the Sun got it wrong because it's all about restricting public speech and public comment and they refuse to get the article right. These people are not worried about masks or no masks, they’re worried about having a right to talk at public meetings.
I think we should be a lot more concerned with the real terrorists that have probably come across our border in the past nine months. Who knows where these people are, and we know none of them are vaccinated. I think it's a little more important. This is the stupidest question I've seen in this paper.
Whenever you disrupt a public meeting like school board meetings shouting profanities and threatening, that is terrorism. Donald Lee.
All that's really needed is a few meeting attendees willing to stand up, kick ass take names, you know, little courage that will shut them up for sure.
Why don't you people stop this domestic terrorist crap? These are people who do have rights. Maybe you should try listening to what they have to say and stop putting them in this category. I am so completely tired of this garbage. You need to knock it off.
Yes, if you want to include George Washington and all of the men and women who protested and fought for America's right to free speech. Your question came right from the Marxist playbook whose goal is to squash all speech and actions that do not fit their agenda and is an insult to our Constitution which is slowly eroding. Why didn't you ask this question to all of the hundreds of left-wing rioters who burned cities and killed people last year without any consequences. All citizens better wake up and see that this country is being transformed almost to the point of no return and certainly not for the better.
No, I don't think they're domestic terrorists. But I do think that they're rude and they are disruptive. They should leave the audience unless they can behave themselves. I do think that the best way around this is to have one vote per parent of all the kids in school. I do think there's a larger question involved. If these people don't want to be part of society, then don't try and make us go along with them.
Domestic terrorists are those who willfully, knowingly, sadistically inflict harm and or death on others, like the people who release baby pheasants from cages, their very first freedom flight after a few months in confinement, to be shot and killed. Those, I rather think are domestic terrorists. Those of us who refuse the vaccine are NOT anti-vaxers. Get the damn vaccine, just don't dare expect me to inject a substance into my body because you refuse to face a failed and perverted agriculture system that raises billions of so-called farmed animals, where these nasty viruses originate. There's a reason big pharma is held harmless for vaccine deaths and illnesses. I trust the FDA, CDC, NIH to focus on the prevention of disease as much as I trust USDA, subsidizing a failed food system that manifests them! Laura Slitt
If these folks should be defined as domestic terrorists, so should those who release flatulence in the public area. We have two prominent state politicians who have no problem of doing such a thing in their public meetings. We, as the public, sit there and pretend it didn't happen. Well no more. They will be called out and given some beano.
Our country is at the most critically divisive point in our history since the Civil War and perhaps since its founding when parents’ voices are now labeled as “hate speech” and are also referred to as “domestic terrorists” for exercising their First Amendment rights for trying to protect their children. The Conway Daily Sun has become an agent for communist sympathizers asking these leading questions and is fueling the fire of division. We all watched cities burn in 2020 as ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter protesters so-called “peaceably protested” at the expense of many small businesses and property owners, but the Communist news media never label them “domestic terrorist,” but somehow an angry parent is labeled such. The Sun has lost its mind and now appears to be the real agent of “hate speech.” Mike Knudson, Tamworth
It is so irresponsible for the Sun to entertain such a question and attempt to create a nonsensical nexus between parents advocating for their children in front of a publicly elected body and "domestic terrorism," a completely absurd inference. Those that decided to publish this question and certain school board members need a fifth grade lesson in American civics and constitutionally protected rights. You should be very careful publishing these types of thoughts to demonize a group of people, because in the end the rights you attempt to extinguish may be yours, and one of these days you may find yourself defending your right to publish. Frankly, you should be embarrassed, and questions like this only fuel the division in our community. Shame on you! Kevin Clifford, Madison
I cannot believe the rude and obscene behavior elected officials and others working in government positions are being subjected to by out of control people. Swearing, shouting, obscene gestures show their intellectual shortcomings. Don't want to wear a mask or have your child wear one. God help you when you get sick. I don't want taxpayer dollars funding your medical treatment. Grow up, act responsibly, wear the mask, get the vaccine. It is not your right to subject others to your foul language or your germs. Dennis in Maine
I don’t miss reading this POS publication. It’s a perfect example of the dumbing down of America. Katey Brothers
This is a ridiculous question. I am pro mask and pro vaccine and find this very question offensive. We are a free society where freedom of speech and freedom of association are some of the most important rights we hold. I may not agree with people who refuse to wear masks to protect others but I will fight to the end for their right to put forth their position. I can think of a dozen organizations from tea partiers on the right to pro choice and environmentalists on the left who have disrupted and shut down public meetings and speakers. If you label one group terrorists then they all carry that label. Bad idea. Kimberly Clarke
Nobody is "anti" anything. That is a gaslighting term, used by narcissistic sociopaths, such as those working at The Sun. I bet, once again, The Sun will have a very hard time reporting the actual "results will be published on Tuesday" because if it doesn't fit their narrative, math becomes impossible. One day, you will be censored Conway Daily Sun, then who will stand and fight for your free speech? Nicole Nordlund
I encourage all concerned parents to start attending these school board meetings. They refuse to listen to concerned parents and are trying to shut down free speech. These are the kind of tactics they resort to. Parents get upset that their concerns are not being heard, so they get called domestic terrorists. Now is the time to show up and make your voices heard. There is power in numbers. Unfortunately, dark and sinister agendas have snuck into our valley. Don't let the darkness win .Candie Allen
With this "question" crafted as it is to create a false impression, the publisher and editor reveal their extreme biases. Robert Chase
So if you protest and disagree with someone, you are now going to be labeled as a terrorist? Give me a break. That’s ridiculous. Scott Merrithew
Free speech is now terrorism? See where this is going? Jim Marsh
There is no terrorist in any of that. Just people protecting their rights. That seems to be forgotten here. Carrie Ellis
If they are threatening audience or board members with violence, or not obeying the rules of the meeting, they should be arrested. Anyone threatening other Americans with Nazi salutes, “I know where you live nonsense” or other violence should be charged with domestic terrorism. Jen Bella
Local property taxes pay for the majority of school funding. Wouldn’t that mean these people are working for these parents and their children? Therefore, they should be encouraged to participate! Terrorism! The new liberal buzzword used to silence opposition! Judith V. Hoell
They are not terrorists, but they are bullies. It would be negligent on the part of the school board to adopt a mask policy that is contrary to the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and our local pediatricians. I've also noticed that many of the folks who wish to speak up at the Conway School Board meetings do not reside in Conway. Wouldn't their energies be better directed at their local school board meetings? Now is the time to look at the middle school and high school options after the current agreement expires. Maybe a cooperative school district would give these parents more say on the secondary schools? Maybe a break with the Conway schools would be better? Now is the time to explore those options, not threaten board members outside of your town. Speaking of threats, I can also think of much better topics for the school board to address, such as the amount of bullying, fighting, and vandalism present at KHS this year. Kathy Cloran Bunker
I question the motive of this Tele-Talk question. It’s absurd that parents at school board meetings will be “labeled” as domestic terrorists. What would be the end result if you’re successful? Passports revoked? Maybe they have to sew a letter on their shirts? There is no actual crime of domestic terrorism. It’s defined in federal statutes, but those charged for an offense are charged with a specific statute. It’s apparent that the Patriot Act is being used in this particular satire to achieve domestic terrorist status. When enforcing any law, courts will take into account the legislative intent of the law when administering any justice. I find it difficult to believe that after the events of 9/11 in which the spirit of the Patriot Act was enacted, that any intent would be directed at parents at local school board meetings. This question could and should have been phrased much differently. Posing a question in which its sole purpose is to induce more public divide and scorn is irresponsible and reprehensible journalism at best. Robert King
Wow, Conway Daily Sun, just wow! Nothing better to talk about? Going against the parents for advocating for their children? Calling them terrorist? Should this be considered bullying from the Sun? Lilian Espinoza Knapp
Follow the money. The wealthiest family in the valley has been very vocal on which side of the debate they stand. It’s no coincidence that the valley is bending over backwards for them. This question is almost verbatim to what they post on social media. I won’t be surprised if they are behind this question as well. They have too much power. Kelli Mitchell
What is wrong with you? How could start a discussion like this? What type of person calls concerned parents a terrorist? This paper has gone low before but this is really low. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
You're all talking about a newspaper that I would bet a lot of money supports BLM. I’m sure they think that all the rallies and marches made back last year before the fake election were just great. That when folks had their windshields banged on while trying to peacefully drive home from work that’s called freedom of speech. But when a group of citizens call out wrongdoing they’re domestic terrorists. I’m sure the puppet will take a break from eating his green Jello to make some unintelligible sentences about this. Wake up people. Patrick Kelley
No. Wendy Adams Richardson
No. Freedom of speech should be respected. Big Brother is trying to silent the majority. Mary Knox Weismann Lucy
Why are adults acting like children? If you don't like your school's policies then homeschool your child. Most important issue is the lack of respect. If I don't agree with policy, it doesn't give me a reason to treat people poorly. Leona Adams
I’m pretty sure this question should have read “should maskers be sent to prison for child abuse?” Elizabeth Kelley
I’m not sure who is responsible for this post but it’s absolutely disgraceful. This type of rhetoric is very dangerous and non productive. Anyone that has a brain can see through it and if you can’t you’re part of the problem. Shame on everyone at the Daily Sun for posting this garbage. You’ve become part of a propaganda machine that puts out irresponsible and bias reporting. To demonize Americans that know their rights and that are fighting for their children’s rights is despicable. Melanie Palmer
This is by far the worst question I’ve ever seen! Your newspaper is a joke. Elizabeth Kelley
Only the Not Daily Sun would ask such a stupid question. Philip Young
Nazi salutes? Pics or it didn’t happen. Kathleen Becker
This is disgraceful. Shame on you CDS. Rachel Brown Fecteau
YES! Jess Russo
If they agree with the Jan. 6. attack on the capitol to "Stop the Steal" then yes. David Robinson
Amazing what those on the left consider “peaceful protests” by those on the left compared to protest by those on the right! Was there looting, destruction of cars and other property at the local school board meeting that The Conway Sun never reported? Paul Gallichotte
Another divisive and stupid question. Nancy Russo
They should be held accountable. Anthony Tresp
Live free or die. What has happened to that statement. Chris Gillis
They are called protesters.Kimberly Sullivan
All I can say is WOW! America has fallen! David Joseph
Instead of The Conway Daily Sun offering a legitimate conversation, they just stir the pot and work people up! That is not good journalism. That’s what is dividing us: The media, our local newspapers and news channels. All they want is the dirty laundry. Once again The Conway Sun fails to keep it “classy NOCO,” It’s a disgrace. Nancy Plante
We watched Minneapolis burn. We watch what's happening in Portland, Ore. Nobody calls them terrorists. In fact they are coddled by the media and certain politicians. Yet Americans who feel very strongly about this and "dominate meetings with lengthy speeches and decry mask mandates" are now a threat to all of us? Greg Fahey
Is the school district getting any payments or have they gotten any payments from the government for having the mask mandate? I’m curious. Rebecca Lynn
"Performing Nazi salutes." I'll take 'Things that never actually happened' for 500 Alex. "Domestic terrorists?" Get outta here. Good grief. Paul Hurtado
Slow down CNN oh wait I mean Conway Daily Sun. Nicolas Avignone
“Domestic terrorist” is a strange term to describe a freedom-fighter. Kyle Ekstrand
What is wrong with these people? Everyone needs to come together, not conquer and divide. They are not terrorists. They are parents who have a right to speak up and make their voices and concerns heard. Clare J. MacRae
Not unless you call all the rioters for all other causes domestic terrorists. Can’t just label one side of the political spectrum and still call this America. Deborah Kneisley
A divisive and stupid question. Joy Tarbell
This discussion fits in perfectly with the 2001 Patriot Act that the Bush Administration created after 9/11. Robin Gregg
No! What a stupid question! They pay taxes too. It’s a Free Country. John F. X. Acker
No, those trying to force "mandates" upon people should be considered domestic terrorists. Wyatt Coughlan Jr.
Oh please, The domestic terrorists are the politicians forcing these mandates on America. Steve Tradewell
What a crap article terribly written and written with malicious intent literally using keywords to trigger more anger. Good thing nobody reads their papers anyway. Chris McCarthy
So emptying all the jails for COVID but we are gonna replace the criminals with these folks? Is that the plan? Althea Magnolia Leydic
You're getting to them guys. They might even be starting to sweat. Hold the line. Double down.
The domestic terrorists are the members of these boards and the politicians actively trying to destroy our bodily autonomy and parental authority. We cannot let it stand, Agartha Franklin
