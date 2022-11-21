There were 58 responses to the Tele-Talk question, “Is the inconvenience to shoppers, merchants and employees worth the revenue paid parking will generate?” There were only 14 yes responses.
Paid parking is just a terrible idea. Period. End of discussion.
Paid parking isn't something that just fell out of the sky. Almost any town you go to nowadays, has paid parking, whether it's meters or the kiosks where you buy the ticket right there and put it on your dashboard. It's everywhere. Every town I can think of: Portsmouth, Portland, Rye, Dover, I think up in Littleton, Laconia, it's endless. It generates money, and do it. Why would merchants be upset? Any other town has those. People need to get with the program a little bit.
You would make a lot more revenue — and it would generate a lot — if you start picking up speeders in Center Conway Village. It is really horrendous down here. I've lived here for 50 years, and it's terrible now. This is Dee Damon in Center Conway
I highly doubt that people aren't going to come into North Conway and not shop just because they have to pay $1 or two to park. You have to understand that most of our visitors, if not all, are from out of this area, and they come up here for the weekend to spend thousands of dollars on shopping and other activities. So spending a couple bucks to find a place to park is not going to hurt the greedy merchants or the lazy employees who mostly need the exercise by the looks of them in the stores. They can walk a couple blocks to get to work. I'm a frequent visitor to Portland, Maine, where they have charges for parking on Commercial Street and other well-traveled areas, and, truth be known, I can never find a parking space over there, even though you have to pay for it. You build it and people will come. If the merchants are worried about people not coming, maybe they need to improve their merchandise and drop some of those ridiculously high prices that they are charging both the locals and the people from out of the area.
I say no to paid parking in North Conway.
I’ve lived in this town for just 10 years and paid parking is definitely needed. Main Street is basically Main Street of Disneyland. These visitors need to pay for everything that North Conway has to offer for them. Not much is offered for locals. Paid parking would be a huge boost that this town desperately needs. We've been overrun the last couple of years and visitors need to pay their fair share for everything this town provides for them.
This is Anne from North Conway. Please do not charge for parking.
Paid parking is long overdue. Visit any tourist destination in the world, and there will likely be paid parking. Businesses seem to do just fine. It is time for locals to get some much needed revenue to help pay for infrastructure. Kearsarge resident
No, no, no, we don’t need paid parking in North Conway Village. The town manager is out of touch with the sentiments of our town. Please, no. Bill Macfarlane
I don't see any reason that the paid parking would be an inconvenience to the merchants and shoppers along the main drag. I suggest you also have some free parking that may be not quite as convenient, but signs posted to let people know where they could park off of North-South Road or something like that as an alternative. Furthermore, I think instead of just asking for people's opinions, why don't you just talk to towns that have installed paid parking and see what they have to say about the problem to the merchants etc.
It's not really about the inconvenience to shoppers, merchants or employees. It's about the money. That's all it is anymore in this valley. As someone who has lived here since birth and my family has been here for generations, I have watched this town just turn into generic Town USA. It makes me sick. I can't wait to get home from work. I don't even want to go into the village anymore. I don't recognize it as the beautiful town I grew up in. It just makes me so sad.
The $2 hourly fee is fair, but I also recommend pay toilets. Perhaps a $3 fee per use payable by credit cards. Since our most common visitor is our friends from Massachusetts, these fees will only make them feel more at home. Perhaps these charges will encourage them to linger longer. Finally, may I suggest a $1 fee charged per restaurant tab to pay for snow removal in winter and air conditioning in the summer?
No. It's a money grab, plain and simple.
It’s a great revenue idea. The truth is most tourists are used to paying for parking where they are from. New York, Massachusetts, Connecicut, all probably $3-$4 an hour to park in a shopping district. I’m a “resident” and a “tourist” (I own in New Hampshire and Rhode Island). Maybe a resident sticker that gives locals two to four hours free, it’s a good compromise, we have that in Rhode Island. People will still shop and eat in the restaurants if they have to pay a meter. They just installed the parking app/meter system in my hometown (Newport, R.I.) and you don’t have to use the app, you can still pay cash at the terminal and print a slip for your dashboard, so it’s not as confusing as people think it will be, we’ve had great success with it. And it’s actually super convenient to add time/money on the app, people love it (as much as you can love paying for parking). Andrea Stout
The greed of the town fathers will cause the lines at Zeb’s to never appear again. You will have all the parking spaces be available 90 percent of the time. Window shoppers will be gone forever. Don't you shopkeepers realize this?
Paid parking would be great providing locals can get a residency sticker which would cover us for parking. Maybe then we might find a parking spot when we dare to venture into tourist central. Uncle-Dan Lavigne
I think it would be a terrible idea to start charging people to park downtown and in these parking lots. To pay $2 for an hour, it's going to chase business away. I'm not a business owner, but it seems to me that you want people to be able to go in and shop and get out. It's good for our economy in New Hampshire. It's good for North Conway's economy. It brings people here. They shop, they go to the restaurants. If you hinder people from coming up here, that would be the kiss of death to me.
$2 an hour seems excessive. The only place we pay for parking in our general vicinity is Littleton, and I can’t imagine it’s anywhere near that, but I haven’t paid attention because it’s not that bad, apparently. It’s not unreasonable to charge visitors a nominal amount for parking. Locals will always find another place to park. Alicia Mulkerrin Hawkes
This doesn't require a heck of a lot of thought. The answer is absolutely not. We spend millions of dollars to attract tourists into the valley, and then we turn around and tuck it to them any chance we can get? We're not only tucking it to the tourists, we're also tucking it to the residents of the valley. Bad idea.
We need paid parking. We are behind the times on that issue. Make parking paid and watch the revenue pour in. Travis Rockett
I am local and very opposed to paid parking. I will just not shop at our local stores, if we have to pay to park. There's also only a problem on Saturday and Sunday and even that it's not really a problem. We have never seen a problem with parking in downtown, especially in the middle of the week. As a local, I will not pay to park. I just will not shop.
Of course. Absolutely great idea that should have been done a long time ago. Huge revenue. Nearly every tourist trap charges for parking. If you can show proof of employment in North Conway Village, then you should be able to park for free. I'm baffled at the argument that paid parking will drive away tourism. Show me one example of a tourist trap that was ruined because of paid parking? Maybe think about how parking revenue will help our community. Leslie O'Dell
No on paid parking. I think it would deter a lot of people from coming down just to pop into the stores and even the restaurants. We're here in Jackson, and we went to Horsefeathers yesterday, but if I have to pay to go to Horsefeathers, then we may not come downtown. Maybe we will just go to May Kelly’s or Delaney’s or just stay here in Jackson. So I think it could hurt.
Take the revenue from paid parking and build some affordable housing for the locals would be nice. Richie Girouard
John Eastman should be moving to Bar Harbor. Ridiculous charging a tourist that comes up here to dump money on this town, and now you want to bleed them for parking. Get lost.
Almost every other tourist area that I can think of charges for parking. Most have kiosks that scan your card, get a ticket to put on your windshield and scan again as you leave. It automatically charges you the appropriate amount. I have never been upset about paying fees. It helps defray the costs for local taxpayers. As far as Zeb’s worrying about losing business, have you seen the lines outside that place? I don't know where the customers find a place to park. I avoid taking my grandson to Schouler Park because I can never find a place to park. Sharon Haley
Flatties should pay to come to New Hampshire. Donald Ferren
Paid parking is really a pain, and even if you are savvy with parking apps, many people are not, and will just drive away. Plus, it’s just one more thing you have to think about when hopping in and out of stores. I wouldn’t mind so much if the meters accepted quarters. Another aspect of paid parking is that really changes the nature of what was once a more innocent time in a village and makes it more big business-like. Isn’t that what we are trying to get away from? Maura Wolff, Jackson and Simsbury, Conn.
I spend the summer in Parsonsfield, Maine, about 18 miles from North Conway. Institute paid parking, and there will be far fewer “just for the heck of it” trips for coffee and a sweet, to eat out or shop. Sorry, Zeb’s, sorry The Met.
1. A six year resident who lives 0.4 miles from the area to be affected by the proposal; 2. The prosperity of North Conway is linked to its charm and accessibility; 3. Metered parking is a deterrent to accessibility as people will vote with their pocketbooks to go to the outlets; 4. There is nothing charming about a parking meter or parking ticket kiosk.; 5. How much will daily enforcement cost? With no enforcement the meters will be ignored and produce nothing; 6. How much does it cost to procure, install, maintain and collect from meters or Kiosks? Another drain on the potential revenues from the project; 7. Theft or vandalism? Another threat and cost. No meters please. Rick
No. It will just make it more difficult for people who live here to exist here. It’s one thing to have to pay to use the parks and the beaches, especially if you’re from out of state, but we’re not a city. It’s not worth the hassle of the upkeep — maintaining the machines, enforcing use, dealing with software/app problems, etc. Find a better way to make revenue. And stop building hotels, our resources are overwhelmed. Ashley Jean Kerr
Absolutely not. It will impact the Main Street businesses and non-profit organizations who hold fundraising events at Schouler Park, the community center, the Gibson Center, Vaughan Community Services.I think it’s a really bad idea. Lisa DuFault
The town leaders expect senior citizen, tourists to be able to navigate installing a phone app on their cellphone, if they even use one, to be able to pay for parking? Really? I think the recent cold weather has affected somebody’s brain. Paul Gallichotte
Absolutely not. As a local, I often go to the Met to do work for grad school or have appointments at one of the businesses near the strip. I don't want to have to pay every time I go into town. Also, the idea of paying for parking at the beaches backfired. As far as I'm aware, it costs more money to run than it brings in. How will this be any different? Brenda Burney
Maybe they could have businesses have parking permits for employees and locals can park with their dump stickers. Why not have shoppers pay a fee? Or better yet start enforcement of all the jaywalking. Joseph Dickinson
Another fine job my people of Conway. Look how well paid parking worked over the summer. Everyone just parked all over. Made a big mess. Nicolas Avignone
$2 an hour? That's crazy. Conway is getting too big for their britches. I miss the small town in the mountains that I moved to many years ago. Guess that's why I live in Lovell, Maine, now. Leona Adams
I would prefer they do not charge for parking. The valley is already starting to lose its old world charm. Paying to park near the Saco River and the White Mountains is already wrong on so many levels. This all boils down to a handful of people trying to turn the town into a city-like atmosphere. James Arthur Boyd
It would certainly send a “not welcome” vibe to tourists. Barbara Carpenter
No. People shouldn’t have to pay to park, especially to go to work. $16 a day to pay for parking so one can work? It's also unfortunate that the town built the silly parking lot at First Bridge when they could have just charged people parking on the side of the road. Jesse Mixer
I think it is a bad idea, but the worst idea is the idea of a phone app to pay. Ridiculous. Many elderly people are not going to know how to do this. Jeana Dewitt
Another dumb idea, Not good for locals, employees of the village and for visitors. Town of Conway has more important problems to solve. Ken Jones
Absolutely not. Terrible idea. Michelle Cutlip
Seems like the Live Free or Die state is doing everything it can to kill their lifeblood: Tourism. Michael Chagnon
Nothing says go home and spend your money in Boston better than make it look and feel like Boston. Dumb idea unless you want less merchants in town. The smart ones will move early to other towns that want more businesses in town. David Joseph
No, it's not worth it. As a local, I don't think I should have to pay to park everywhere in town. Sarah Noyes
Really dumb and stupid idea. You lose the small town charm when you start crap like this. Do we really need more revenue? If so, add a 25 or 50 cent room tax. John Lajoie
There's no revenue problem. Fix the waste and greed. Bob Volpe
Just another trip down the slippery slope. Our town government is the one that’s put us in this situation in the first place by allowing outside interests to build whatever they wanted for decades. Now, they’re in a scramble for revenue to clean up their mess. Why don’t they just come out and say what they’re actually doing: Raising our taxes yet again making it even harder to survive here without earning all of our money somewhere else first. Matt Martin
No. Jim Nixon
No bad idea again,just where would all the money go that's made from this? Philip Young
Not at all. Doris Smith
Stupid idea. North Conway does not have the volume that Bar Harbor does. Did the current paid parking at recreational sites even break even? Very anti-merchant and anti-tourist. Joseph Horan
More useless ideas presented by corrupt politicians. Montgomery Dash
No to this. Sheryl Daniel
Are you looking to make money or to manage parking? David Carter
Bar Harbor's worst aspect is their BS parking. Thomas Moore
So stupid. Greedy. Angel Angelone
