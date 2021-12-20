There were 23 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “If one elementary school were to close, which one should it be?” A majority of responses.Six said that none of them should close; four people blamed affordable housing for low attendance; three had other suggestions; and each school received two votes to be closed.
Although numbers may have dropped, class sizes will be huge if one school closes. I’d rethink this decision. Small class sizes make for better-educated children and healthier children (COVID is just one example). Karen Ann
The real question would be; can the other two elementary schools handle the volume of kids? Patrick Barrett
If we had affordable housing available, the enrollment would rise to a healthy sustainable rate and not keep dropping because there is nowhere for a family to live. I feel they are focusing on the wrong issue. We need a healthy population to sustain the current business growth. Carla Schneider
The elementary school that should be closed is the one that would make the most economic sense for the town. It might be used for other purposes or sold for other purposes such as condos or senior housing. Or it could be offices or daycare or other things so that it would not be a drain on the tax roll.
Let’s close the school that will save the taxpayer the most money. Do a cost/effect analysis on the three schools and see what is the most prudent move to make. Donnie Trump always said that the government should always strive to not waste the taxpayers money and I agree. So go for the one that is less costly (something Kammie would never do).
If you’re going to close a school, it should be Conway Elementary because it’s a nightmare to try and get in and out of Conway, let alone when it’s the holiday weekend or vacation week or anything. Driving through Conway is always a nightmare. And all these charter schools are taking away from much of the numbers, which affects why you’re thinking of closing the school.
Zero elementary schools should be closed, so I really can not say. But what I can say is that our children come first before any school board employee and teachers get their comfortable full-covered health insurance cut with their big, beautiful benefits to go with it.
This is Gordon in North Conway. A couple of years ago, they talked about closing the Pine Street School because of the lack of attendance and the numerous maintenance problems with the school itself so in view of that, I would say close Pine Tree School and put everybody in either fuller or the other elementary school.
Originally agreed to close one school, but I heard Sen. Pocahontas say we must always offer the best to our children. So let’s keep both open. No crowded classrooms with a low teacher-student ratio.
As a parent and former teacher, I don’t believe one of the elementary schools should be closed. The three schools offer a more personal approach than two which would undoubtedly have larger class sizes. There are other ways to control costs. However, if the powers that be decide to close one, it isn’t the public that should decide. Careful consideration of which building would be the most expendable should come from those more qualified to make that decision. VJackson (Redstone)
Pine Tree should have been closed a few years ago when the heating and ventilation update bond was defeated by a close vote. Oh, wait, Mark Hounsell led the school board on a recount. It then passed by one vote. Not exactly a fair recount? The foxes counted the chickens. John Hartman, Eaton
Keep them all open and give every SAU 9 teacher a big rai$e. I recommend they get paid $400,000 per year becau$e they do $uch a really totally awe$ome and fanta$tic job educating the kiddie$.The taxpayah$ can afford it. Why get all bent out of shape over MONEY?
The increase in crime due to lack of educational opportunities is a real thing. A society can either pay to construct schools for its children or prisons for its criminals. Closing an elementary school will not reduce the school budget unless there are substantial reductions in staffing and programing. But to your question, if a school is closed it should be John Fuller Elementary School. The building could be converted to a jail house with little effort. Mark Hounsell
Keep open whichever two can accommodate the most kids. I’m sure numbers will keep dropping anyway since the school board doesn’t listen to the parents and we are all choosing homeschooling and starting micro schools instead. Cassie Cox
Why doesn’t the school stay open and the superintendent forgo his yearly $10,000 raise? Melissa Gentry
Conway El. Sharon Haley
We wouldn’t need to close an elementary school if the town had any idea of how to propagate adequate and affordable housing for its residents. The shortcomings of the town’s plan to reinforce tourism and expansionism is devastating our community. We need affordable housing for the hard working people of this valley. We need livable wages. It’s time to stop building hotels and supplementing tourism trade and to start giving back to the community. Cameron Lambert
If they close a school, some kids will be on buses for even longer. More affordable housing to encourage young families to stay in the area would be great. Jesse Mixer
I think we should close the newspaper. Brian Hebert
Pass the cost onto the employees. Let them experience what it’s like to live in the private sector world. Bob Volpe
It’s sad that this is a question. Maybe the numbers have dropped due to the strict mask rules In school? I’m sure more people are homeschooling. Basil D. Goodwin
But STRs are the problem. Tara Jandrow
We need to close John Fuller School. Attendance at John Fuller has gone from 258 in 2004 to 160. We also need to close it for a different reason and that is that at the current time, the total staff of 334 and teachers at 168 is 520 total staff at the school system. It gives a student ratio to teachers of 8.3 to 1 and a total of all staff and teachers have 3 to 1. Teachers should make up their decisions when they vote. John speaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.