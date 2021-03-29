There were 17 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Do you think the town of Jackson should choose a new namesake?” Only two people said yes.
No. It’s all BS. Stop trying to rewrite history. Kamala Harris’ father’s family from Jamaica owned slaves, so why doesn’t she resign?
Absolutely not. Sometimes we have to look at our heritage and learn from that because history is a great teacher. Duh! Conway
We should rename it Doughertytown or Doughertyville aftah Jerry “stuffed shirt” Dougherty III.
I think people with good intentions oftentimes don’t understand the ramifications that can happen with the unintended consequences of changing the name of a town. Does it start with a town and ends up in the streets? There’s a lot of real fine, fine black people whose names are Jackson or Jefferson or Adams or whatever. And so are their names going to be canceled because they feel shame and maybe not know who their original ancestors were. So how does that affect them? Now, they just don’t know who they are anymore. Because they’re ashamed of their name. I think that in itself is a shame. And so, no, I wouldn’t recommend changing the name of the town. I work there every day. It’s got wonderful people in it. It’s just a name like any other name. So do we change Chocorua? Do we change Tamworth? You know, you can go down that rabbit hole so far. The unexpected consequences are beyond what anyone thinks in this cancel culture. This is DP in Lovell.
It seems we are tearing our country apart. One historical figure has a small blemish and he/she must be completely destroyed. Let’s stop this right now. Do not listen to the communists in the White House. Now, we have our own communists trying to destroy Jackson.
No. Double no. These are the Presidential Mountains after all. Who cares?
There are many more important things to worry about in Jackson than for whom the town is named. You could name the town after The Jackson 5, and it wouldn’t change the town a whit. Fred Pittenger
I’m a resident of Conway, and I do not think the town of Jackson should change the name from Andrew Jackson.
Here we go again. The local liberals with nothing else to do now want to change the town’s name in another attempt to wipe out history and brainwash our children. History is a combination of good and bad and cannot be changed. By wiping out everything they feel was bad will also wipe out our ability to learn by our mistakes. Our country is going so far to the left that I believe it will soon reach the point of no return. That also goes for The Conway Daily Sun that has allowed a person like Quddus Snyder to have his own column spewing hate and falsehoods. Historian Ariel Durant wrote, “A great civilization is not conquered from without until it has destroyed itself from within.” Are we at that point?
Applying standards of the present to a historical time: It is odd that Adams changed its name to Jackson (JacksonV1). Eighteen former presidents owned slaves, Adams did not. So, if you are changing a name and trying to keep a historical meaning Adams seems more fitting or possible the name before that, New Madbury. Those changes certainly are more difficult or maybe it would be recognized much like Mount Clay vs. Mount Reagan, although it is the same peak. Then there is the person behind “JacksonV2.” Historically, Charles Thomas Jackson wasn’t only a geologist but a person laying claim to at least three inventions ... after they were invented. One of these being the principles of the telegraph. So, the question is why name “JacksonV2” after a mid-19th-century controversial figure, a modern-day Trump as seen back in his time? Why not select, for instance, the mathematician and aerospace engineer, Mary W. Jackson; a more solid and upstanding Jackson for sure. I guess there is always room for “JacksonV3.” Jay F.
No, I do not. Changing the person for whom Jackson was named will not change the past. Certainly, there are troubling things in the past. But there are many things that I find troubling in today’s world. And I believe our minds and energies should be focused on trying to achieve a better present and future for all of us. We cannot rectify the past. Alice Proctor, Jackson native since 1928.
Yes. And place a plaque in the village so that locals and visitors alike will know the legacy of Charles Jackson.
Absolutely not. What a stupid idea.
We can pretend that Jackson is named for someone else. But what’s next? Well, the high peaks of our beloved presidential range, or even the Mount Washington Valley need to be renamed or reassociated for some transgression by their namesakes 200 years ago, taking it a step further, which is already happening. Are we looking at a rewrite or exorcism of history as taught in our schools for the same reason? Where does it end? You can sign me a middle-aged Jackson native.
How insane are we, seriously? Just because millions of other people have to act like nitwits everywhere across the country and rip down our history and burn down our cities and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. It doesn’t mean that we have to act like idiots here in the country. I’d like to think that we could do a little better than that. Keep also in mind, this is how Hitler rose to power, shredding history and so on, taking guns, taking away free speech, all that stuff. That’s how it happens. Maybe you might want to learn something about your history. Instead of tearing it down. Maybe you’ll actually understand.
The answer to the question is no. I don’t think Jackson should change its namesake. This is cancel culture again. I’m sick of people in this town doing this. Leave it alone. It’s fine.
Yes, absolutely. When I moved up here in 1981, I didn’t know where the name Jackson came from. But once we know, we can do better, we got to do better. As a president, he was cruel, and the Trail of Tears is one example. There are lots of examples of the cruelty he exhibited as a slave owner. He obviously gained his wealth from that. And then there’s the matter of a duel that he was involved in. So there’s lots of reasons not to honor this man, especially when there’s someone local, who you could shift the focus to. So I’m hoping that Jackson will do that. My name is Leah Mason, and I’m calling from North Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.