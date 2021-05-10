There were 51 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Do you think N.H. student athletes should be allowed to drop their masks while playing outdoor sports?” The response was overwhelming in the affirmative with only four people responding no.
Running around with masks and re-breathing bad air? Easy, yes. Cynthia Graves
About time! I can't believe Maine, made a chess move, toward freedom, before New Hampshire. Embarrassing. Nicole Nordlund
Yes of course! What kind of question is this? Eddie Munro
YES! Jessica Lynn
Absolutely. As a volunteer track coach at Kennett High School and a runner myself, I think requiring our kids to wear masks while running, jumping, and throwing outside is not only unnecessary but potentially harmful. Trying to run a mile race or jump over hurdles or sprint with a mask on unquestionably makes these already difficult events exponentially harder. As a parent, I would have real concerns about my child running hard with a mask on in 85 degrees. The science has spoken and transmission of COVID outdoors is extremely low. With continued diligence (observing the current guidelines relating to social distancing and masks while in close proximity indoors), our kids can safely exercise outside. As a side note, Kennett currently allows students to remove their masks while walking outside on breaks during the school day. I have seen many classes out on the track, walking without masks on (which, by the way, I agree with). I fail to see why this is allowed, but not extended to our athletes. Let's be consistent in our policies and let some common sense rule the day. Terry Livingston Ballou
Yes please! Brianna Biron
Let's get back to living please. Dennis Hartigan
Yes, they do anyway because it’s very difficult to sprint and get enough oxygen with a muzzle on. The masks are like playing charades at this point. Enough. Jessica Williams
I have been pro-mask since the beginning. And, the transmission rate outside is almost zero. And, the transmission rate among young people is very low. And, the risk of deadly disease for young people is very low. With all of those factors put together, I think masks among athletes are not necessary while playing. Now, for spectators or while athletes are waiting in close quarters (i.e. locker room, or batters waiting to go up to bat), they should mask for those situations. But not while actively playing. Brenda Burney
Yes they should not have to wear masks while playing sports ... it’s not healthy for our kids. Nancy Plante
My son is a three sport athlete (football, hockey, baseball) at Kennett. He has had to wear a mask for all three sports, and has never once complained. You want to know why? Because he knew that that was what was asked of him in order to just "play." We juggled the limited spectator thing all year, and, yeah, it was a pain sometimes, and it was tough not going to away games. So many schools adopted live streaming of games which was so well done, and hopefully will remain a consistent thing. I 100 percent commend the SAU 9 for their approach to face-to-face learning and having athletics for all three seasons continue. If they have to continue their mandate for the next three weeks then so be it. Remember this is about the kids. Peter Moore
Trash the masks! Wendy Adams Richardson
Definitely drop the masks! Craig Lane
YES, they are outside! My daughter runs track with a mask on, she is not getting the oxygen she needs to breathe correctly. It’s ridiculous! ErinAdam CorbinTasker
Yes, schools should in general. Joy Mallorie
Yes. Barbara LeBlanc
Of course they should. If you don't think so, then you put a mask on and go run on that soccer field a few times. Health issues are at stake if they wear masks. Common Sense 101 for idiots. Marilea Morehouse
Yes! Claudia Neira de Waterman
Why would anyone be wearing a mask outside? Seriously how stupid is that? Tom Davis
YES! Nancy Harmon Martin
Absolutely. Monica Ingham
We agree with Joey Biden, aka Plugs Biden, that masks must be worn. We fear whenever anyone maskless approaches us. Then we tremble thinking if we have been infected. However, no masks for the shot put.
Duh! Katherine Doyle Mercauto
Absolutely! CRAZINESS to expect them to wear masks and play sports! Alexandra Shannon MacLeod
Yes. Susan Eliopoulos
Yes and no. Tammie Savini
Yes. North Colony Motel and Cottages
Absolutely. Kate Eastman
Yes. Jan Mighton Kohler
Of course, what a stupid question. Chris Fournier
Yes. Julie Browne Kelleher
Um, yes, like really. James Michael Smith
Yes! Lisa M. Robitaille
My son doesn't have to wear a mask in his classroom, but then he has to put one on to go outside to play baseball? Brandon McHenry
Absolutely. Cindy Cederburg Comtois
Wearing a mask outside 6 feet from people is like wearing your mask in the car. Zachary Jacob
Yes. Masks do nothing. Ashley Smith
Absolutely! Lilian Espinoza Knapp
Yes, they should. Angela Merrill
Yes! Jill Perry-Martineau
Absolutely. Marge Webster Warren
YES. They are OUTSIDE. Lexi Chick
From someone looking in from another country that is about two months behind in vaccinations, it sure seems like you all are opening up fast. It might be smart to slow down and faze out restrictions instead of going 0 to 100 in two-three weeks. Diana Marie
Yes, they should drop the masks. Janet Bartoswicz
I can't believe this is even a realistic question. Paul Smith
No. Jillian Sanborn
Brandan Eldridge
Same thing as wearing a mask while you drive. #ignorant
Free their faces! Healthy children and youth have nothing to fear! Susan Hirtle
Move your kids to Maine. Bob Volpe
Ya they should. The vaccine is available to anyone who wants it. Every individual should evaluate their risk and either get the vaccine or return to normal life. Time to lift restrictions and get back to normal. Ryan Stevens
