There were 94 responses to the Tele-Talk question "Do you agree with the selectmen’s decision not to adopt a mask mandate?" The majority of those who responded agreed the decision with only 14 disagreeing.
I think it is time to give up the mask. I am pleased that the selectmen are standing up for this. JL
The bottom line on the Conway Select Board's decision to not adopt a mask mandate was provided by the CDS just above the question with the (Dave Weathers quote): "I don't know how you can possibly enforce it." To the folks who argue for a mandate: How would you enforce it? Turn the Conway PD into the mask police throughout the town? It strikes me that as a nation we already have too many regulations, laws and executive orders that are not readily enforceable, with subsequent lack of enforcement leading to double standard charges, and a decline in society's general respect for enforceable law. James R. LeFebvre, Intervale.
Masks don't work. The proof is in your own article. Two hundred cases at school with a mask mandate. Data shows masks don't stop the spread of COVID-19. Happy that the selectboard is following the science and not the politics. Donna Sellers
This is Rocky Thompson in Conway. I think the selectmen are absolutely crazy and out of their minds, not adopting people to wear a mask.
No mandates. We are a live free or die state. Lisa Mazur
Why are we as citizens NOT demanding more effort be made in the treatment of COVID. It only took them a year to roll out the vaccine, but they are just now coming out with limited treatment and “limited “access. I was given monoclonal antibodies, within two hours my fever went from 103 down to 97, the pneumonia had already occurred. Access to monoclonal antibodies at an urgent care two days earlier (which I went for care) would have kept me from a night in the hospital. Treatment is key. COVID is here to stay. Get used to it. We can’t wear a mask for the rest of our lives. Debbie Geer
Absolutely masks should be optional. It’s every person’s right and freedom to choose. Tina King
Masks are only 20 percent effective unless they are an N95 mask. Still, I voluntarily wear a mask when going into a business. Because I find it makes some people more comfortable and that matters. I think the government has the right to enforce mask mandates in government buildings and health-care facilities. Everywhere else, it should be left to the Individual business owner to set their own policy. Kimberly Clarke
Absolutely agree. There is no reason for a mask mandate. Good for them for standing up.! We all need to stand up and wake up. Lisa Bechok
Two hundred cases, where masks are required, kind of speaks for itself doesn't it.
Wear it if you want; mandate: No. Let's move on. Dawn McGlynn
It’s an airborne virus, it’s a no brainer. I can’t for the life of me understand the lack of common sense. Teresa Bridges
Yes 100 percent. Masks don't work. My kids school, the teachers don't wear them but the students have to wear one. I asked for an explanation of why this was the decision of the administration. I was told that teachers weren't spreading it but students were. MSAD 72 was closed today because of staffing. Their teachers wear masks, so to me the masks don’t work. Alisa Barton
Yes. It should be a personal choice. Lilian Espinoza Knapp
Good decision. It is unenforceable, except at the establishment level, and individual business owners always have the authority to dictate rules in their business. Government really needs to stay within their authorities, and let's face it, the emergency is done. In fact, the Omicron surge is starting to come down and besides that, the CDC has recently (finally) noted that anything but N95 masks are of little use, so if there was an emergency and there was to be a mandate, it would only make sense if they were to mandate N95 masking. (Which is not to say I think there should be a mandate, but if you are personally concerned, you might need to go that way yourself). Quentin Lewis
If we were in a room that had the same oxygen level that is within a mask, you would be asked to evacuate immediately. Wearing a mask for two years has done far more detriment to your body than this variant would. Misti Raucci
Of course we should be masked. Kathryn Lally Keene
Omicron is equivalent to the common cold. If you're hesitant, mask up. Stop worrying about your neighbors, your health is your responsibility. Makayla Lynn Savary
No more mandates! Between tourists pooping on people's lawns and folks throwing masks in parking lots and sidewalks it has gotten way out of hand. Kimmi Warren
If you ever wonder why this pandemic is still raging … the aggrieved and selfish, “I do my own research” folks that have commented in this thread explains a lot. Martin Wilson
I think it’s nobody’s business what anybody else does. If you feel unsafe, wear a mask. I wear a mask in public in the winter. That’s my choice and I don’t judge those who don’t. Amy Lynn
I totally agree, Masks are useless. Craig Lane
David Weathers says if he’s uncomfortable not knowing people around him, he will mask up, which sounds like he’s saying they’re not wearing masks, and I don’t know where they’ve been so I’m going to put my mask on so I don’t catch COVID from them. The thing is, you're wearing your mask so as to not give them COVID and they should be wearing their mask so they don’t give you COVID. That’s how it works. So, yes I think we should mask up and make it mandatory! Dennis Levasseur
Great decision. Michaela Glennie
Yes, I agree with the selectmen, nowhere does it say you can’t wear a mask. To each his own. Wear it, don’t wear it. No bullying. I look forward to shopping and eating in Conway. If I must wear a mask, I’ll go elsewhere. Debbie Geer
I completely agree with not having a mask mandate. David Woodford
No mandates. One hundred percent support the decision. Wendy Lanoie Sandford
If you feel unsafe, you have the right to mask. Stefanie Jo
People are vaccinated and masking up and still getting it, soooo … Brittany Furness
One hundred percent. Monica Ingham
The issue is too political and not based on medical or scientific fact. Nancy Stewart
Yes, no mandates, it's bad for everyone. People in Boston are now going to neighboring town for restaurants to avoid masks and COVID IDs Jacqueline Stanton
The selectmen don't even have enough common sense and respect for each other regarding masks let alone make decisions regarding masks. They remind me of the 45 White House. As though masks represent giving into science and medicine. Jack Verani
“The quicker I give all my rights away, the quicker I will get them back, said the person who never read one history book in their entire life.” Stephanie Twardosky
Well, I got ripped to shreds for my pro-mask/pro-vax stance yesterday so I’ll just keep my mouth shut and enjoy the feed. Diane Schober Marquis
No mandates of any kind. Theresa Washburne Wood
They did the only thing they could do. We should decide if we should wear them or not. If you want to wear one, go for it. You can still get it ,and still spread it. Fear can control you if you let it. Philip Young
Mandates are not laws. Government can not mandate what we wear or inject Tonda Groetzinger
Yes. Frank Toner
The Conway Daily Sun, y’all just love to light fires and watch the valley burn. Deni Weeks
I'm still trying to wrap my head around Live Free or Die. Move people if you don't like it. Plenty of states around us are mandating them. Kristina Johnson
Yes. Rebecca Lynn
Yes, absolutely. Let's get back to our lives. Enough already. Barbara Gifford
Looks like the decision upset the Conway Sun. Absolutely the right thing to do. This is America, so set up shop in North Korea if you're bothered. Bob Volpe
Not unless everyone’s wearing or giving N95 masks, All others according to the CDC are useless so what’s the point of wearing these handmade cloth masks that I’m sure get washed daily. Useless. Patti Bayard
Having two family members with it who are near 80, one vaccinated the other not. The one not vaccinated is having trouble breathing and is in danger, the other has cold-like symptoms but mild. I think unvaccinated people would be wise to mask up, at least if they're older. Shep Kroner
Well, with the published version of this Tele-talk question, the Sun has made their bias very clear. This cartoon was printed right below the question. So why didn't the Sun include it in their facebook post for all to see? Chris Lemos
I agree with no masks. Just said it yourself that in schools where they are required to wear masks there were over 200 cases. Useless. Plus, let the variant rip and we can be on the other side like the UK which is setting the standard for freedom. Kristen Giannini MacRae
The CDC finally admits anything less than a N95 mask is useless, and even those are useless unless properly fitted, adjusted and worn. So yes, great decision on the part of the select board. Chris Lemos
Yes, totally agree, you are not stopping anyone from getting it with a mask on or vaccinated. I’m fully vaccinated (which BTW the vaccine swelled my heart) and got the Omicron and someone not vaccinated also got it but much much milder than me, so the vaccines or masks make no difference but I am very glad I now have natural immunity, I feel much much safer with that. Joanna Petrone
They made the right choice. Josh Robichaud
Yes, I agree, Terri Dostanko
Absolutely, agree! Chyrisse Mayo
One hundred percent. Joe Stacey Sr.
Masks don't do much anyways. Just do your best to protect yourself if you are concerned and let others go about their business in peace. Masks make it hard to breathe and quickly become unhygienic. There are so many options for contact-less shopping, etc these days it just doesn't make sense to force everyone to do it. Megan Marie
Masks are made in China. "Do your part, make cloth masks for the nurses, the people on the front line." We did our part pre-vaccine. Now cloth masks are no good, only N95 are acceptable. If the city demands a mask mandate they should supply N95 masks. Businesses that comply with the city should supply N95 masks. I have complied with the state mask mandate, I have had COVID, I will not wear a mask. I have natural immunity, I follow the science of common sense. N95 masks are made in China. Patricia Gordon Nadeau
One hundred percent. Liz Johnston
I know many who got covid and wore masks everywhere. They barely left their home. If you haven’t got it, you will. Natural immunity at its finest. Wear the mask, don’t wear the mask, it doesn't matter. Get vaccinated, don’t get vaccinated. It really doesn’t matter anymore. People are getting it either way. Like my opinion or not, but people on here are ridiculous how they insult everyone. We are here to agree to disagree. Kristi Harris
The only thing less effective than stopping a virus that escaped from a level 4 bio lab in the middle of China and is now everywhere than a paper mask is the fourth shot of the “vaccine” that didn’t work the first three times. Bradley MacRae
If you follow “the science,” the most recent science cloth masks do not work. Let Omicron do it’s thing and give everyone natural immunity. Even the CDC now admits it. Jim Hedlund
Masks don’t work, period. Vaccines don’t work either. COVID numbers are inflated. Fat unhealthy and pharmaceutical lifestyle folks end up in the hospital. Montgomery Dash
Your first statement about the 200 students and staff being out (with what they supposedly say is a COVID variant but is it a covid-19 variant because basically even the flu that people get every year is a covid flu) and they are wearing “face masks” so that should tell people that masking “does not work.” If it did then why are so many catching it. Craig Pellerin
Wear a mask, it’s very easy and simple. If you don’t want to wear a mask, that’s your choice, but stay the hell home. Jillian Sanborn
Absolutely. Freedom of choice. Besides, they don't work! Jenna Avery
None of the unconstitutional tyrannical restrictions were necessary. If any of them worked then the amount of people that died wouldn't be as high. We have been lied to, people. Joe Powell
Yes. Jessica Johnson
Masks don’t work according to the CDC and WHO. David White
I'm gonna enjoy being mask-free and trigger these yoyos. Masks only work 8 to 11 percent. Tonda Groetzinger
Keep your communism in the State you came here from. Put your germ infested mask on and go back from where you came from. New Hampshire was once very conservative until nitwits from other states came in and ruined New Hampshire and America. Let's go, Brandon. Rick Hurd
Yes. Sarah Noyes
Let's go, Darwin. Joe Roberts
Personal choice. There are peer-reviewed studies indicating masks are ineffective in stopping transmission of COVID. Virus particle size is 1 micron, 62 when riding on water vapor, while the average mask opening is around 80 microns. Common sense dictates mask mandates should be rescinded. “Follow the science.” Shannon Bryant
Since democrats like to point to how progressive and enlightened Europe is, can we point out that many European countries are lifting all mask/vax/passport requirements now? Connecticut Gov, Ned Lamont, one of the most popular Democrat governors in the country, just dropped the vax or test mandate for Connecticut state workers. Seems like some people care more about mandating their mask religion or secret fetish than they care about #FollowTheScience. Chris Lemos
Yup! Melissa Gentry
At this point, trying to stop the spread is useless. 3/4 of the population has gotten COVID. A mask is useless. We need to focus on the medication that’s out there to treat COVID after you catch it. Anthony Addonizio
Masks don't work. Ronald Heckman
Of course not! Kim Ö Clem
Masks are useless! We should live free or die. Basil D. Goodwin
Disagree with the decision to not mandate a mask mandate in town. Besides the mask mandate, there should be a vaccine mandate, socialized free meds for all, free college, free government monthly payouts to all (extra for the illegals), social security raises for all, and no work requirement for welfare recipients. All should quit their jobs and let the Washington politicians tell us what we need and provide it. Good grief.
Masks are ineffective. 99.5 percent of infections are omicron. 90 percent of Omicron infected persons are asymptomatic. Mask mandates simply did not slow down or reduce the efficient transmission of omicron. Masks should not be governmentally mandated, however to the extent privately owned businesses wish to make this their rule, thats their decision and I support it. As well, if individuals choose to wear a mask or not, I believe their right should be honored and not ridiculed.
I absolutely agree with the decision to not bother with the mask mandate. It's almost two years too late for that. And frankly, they don't provide protection for anybody other than the person wearing it. It's just ridiculous. Life needs to go on. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask, but you need to stop ostracizing people that don't want to. All of this needs to stop. People need to worry about their own selves and worry about their own business. Enough is enough. This baloney has gone on long enough. Please let's get on with our lives.
I do not agree with the Conway Selectmen decision about mask wearing. I believe it's irresponsible and it poses a risk to the citizens of this town, as well as all of the people that come up. With the amount of out-of-state traffic, and people that come through with the influx, it's really irresponsible not to protect people as much as possible. Wearing masks has been proven to inhibit the spread of this virus. We have a public crisis in the health department with this virus.
Yes, the selectmen’s decision was a good one. Not only is it not enforceable and not possible for the police to be everywhere and be called for such things. It's really not an emergency at this point anymore. In fact, it would be a strange thing to mandate masks and not mandate them as N95 masks, because the CDC just came out with information that cloth masks or anything less than N95 is not particularly effective. If there's to be a mandate, it can be done, and in fact enforced, at the store level, the individual business level. They've always had the authority to do that, because it's their private property.
No mask mandate. Masks are useless.
Of course they made the right decision. When are people gonna wake up? Have you seen what Europe is doing? They're no longer testing people. People need to just stop being a bunch of zombies. The mask obviously didn't work for the required mask wearing at the high school. Obviously, life is going on. This has gotten to be ridiculous. I hope that Omicron gives us herd immunity so we can get on with our lives. And those of you that live in fear, waiting for the other shoe to drop every second keep wearing your mask and keep doing all those things because the mask really only protects you the wearer. So if you feel comfortable wearing that mask, you wear that mask. Other than that, let's get on with life and enough is enough with this baloney. People really need to look at the big picture here. You have been had.
I do agree with the selectmen not to institute a mask mandate. If you look at the areas in New Hampshire or anywhere in the country that have instituted a masked mandate, and then look at statistical information from the CDC website, you will see there is absolutely no evidence that a mask mandate works. Portsmouth is an excellent example. Their infection rate is substantially higher than ours in my Washington Valley. Yet they put their citizens through this ridiculous mandate.
I do not agree with the selectmen’s decision not to adopt a mandate on masks. It was proven positive that the masks made a difference. Anything we can do to help to stop the viruses should be done. When lives are at stake, you need to overrule those that think they have all the answers. Wait until they or their child is affected and perhaps hospitalized. My little great-grandchildren just went through it. Not pretty. Conway
Bravo Conway selectmen. It's a breath of fresh air to hear that you have upheld common sense and logic. Unlike the schools and other New Hampshire towns and cities, it's unbelievable that people still think that masks have anything to do with keeping people safe. Quite the contrary. I am calling for all governments, local, state and federal to stop the nonsense with all the failed policies. And let's get back to some common sense and logic. Ditch the mandates. It starts with the mask. Steve from Brownfield, Maine
Yes, because the town fathers are afraid of all the white supremacist in the valley and do not want an altercation with them. We have seen these white supremacists in the local drugstores in town and they do scare us.
They absolutely made the right decision. Enough of this nonsense. People are catching on and that's just the cold, hard truth. They are catching on to what millions of people already knew and it is all falling apart as much as many people are still trying to double and triple down on this crap. But if those masks were going to do something for you, don't you think it would have done it by now?
I most definitely agree with them not adopting a mask mandate. Enough is enough. This has gone on long enough. And there are more and more studies and information coming out about how useless those masks really were. So let's move forward.
I strongly suggest you call our so-called President Biden and get his opinion. He seems to know everything else.
A mask mandate should not be adopted at this time. It's everyone's own personal decision to make. Mount Washington Valley is overflowing with visitors, especially during the ski season. COVID-19 will never slow down unless decisions are made by being vaccinated or at least wearing a mask. Take a loving look at your family, elderly parents, children and grandchildren. Then decide what's best for you. Diane, North Conway
Yes, I agree with the Conway selectmen's decision not to adopt a mask mandate. It should be a personal choice. If you want to wear a mask, wear one, if you don't, don't. You should see what it is doing to our kids in Conway in the school. It's outrageous. They're not learning anything. It's terrible. So let people make their own choice. By now at least 70 percent of the population has gotten COVID anyway, so we're at herd immunity.
