The Fryeburg Fair — or more precisely, the virtual Fryeburg Fair — starts Sunday, Oct 4, which happens to be the latest day it can start. The earliest the fair starts is Sept. 28, and that won’t happen again until 2025. The fair has a specific way to calculate the start date, and it has nothing to do with full moons or fuzzy caterpillars.
This week’s Tele-Talk question is: What’s your best guess for how the fair’s start date is calculated?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
