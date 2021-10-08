The Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School is suing the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council over land it uses for outdoor classrooms in the Tech Village, a business incubator park in Conway. The school also leases indoor space formerly occupied by Granite State College. Both leases and their attendant options-to-buy are in dispute, but the underlying issue is apparently that the Tech Village does not want the school located there anymore and says it doesn’t belong in a conventional business park. It points to parking issues with dropping off students, and noise. The school, which this year serves 145 students, says because it employs teachers and draws families from outside the area it should be considered economic development as much as any business.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Do you think a business park is a good location for a charter school?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
