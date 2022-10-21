I write in support of re-electing Rep. Karen Umberger. She has delivered for the folks in Conway. During this past year $66 million was provided to towns for local road and bridge repair, $62 million was returned for meals and room’s revenue sharing, $28 million was sent to cities and towns to offset retirement costs and $100 million was provided to decrease the statewide education property tax.
In addition, Karen Umberger was instrumental in providing $42 million to assist families making up to 75 percent of the poverty level with electric and heating assistance. This is what leadership looks like.
As chairman of the House Finance Committee, she will be in the forefront of developing the FY 24-25 state budget. Prioritizing where the dollars are spent is extremely important. Karen has the time, energy and desire to accomplish this for the people of New Hampshire. In addition, she is chairman of the Joint Fiscal Committee and this year the Committee has approved dollars from ARPA funds for mental health, behavioral health, substance abuse, public safety, tourism, veterans support and the list goes on. All of these dollars are going to support the needs of people of New Hampshire.
Karen has proven time and again her value as our state representative. Send her back to Concord.
