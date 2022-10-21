To the editor:

I write in support of re-electing Rep. Karen Umberger. She has delivered for the folks in Conway. During this past year $66 million was provided to towns for local road and bridge repair, $62 million was returned for meals and room’s revenue sharing, $28 million was sent to cities and towns to offset retirement costs and $100 million was provided to decrease the statewide education property tax.

