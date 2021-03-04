To the editor:
Vail is intentionally inflating lift lines at Attitash, despite saying they care about COVID protocols. On one of the busiest weekends of the year, Attitash had lines at their Flying Bear lift extending all the way back to the Kachina lift, which has been shut for the year.
Kachina, which has run every other season, was never inspected and closed to save money. I thought Vail cared about stopping the spread of COVID. Putting people in 40-minute-long lift lines while keeping an important nearby lift closed to save money shows little care for their clients.
Something needs to be done. Vail clearly doesn’t care about Attitash or Wildcat and has put a manager in charge who cares nothing about their clients and nothing about COVID safety.
All year Attitash has kept lifts closed while the lines at other lifts extend for 30 or 40 minutes. Attitash’s Abanaki quad lift was closed for the first two months of the season despite long lift lines.
How can Vail defend keeping lifts closed on sell-out days and near sell-out days?
Tyler Jackson
Conway
