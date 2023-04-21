To the editor:
Three hours and eight minutes. That was how long it took the former president of the United States to finally call off his supporters from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol.
Three hours and eight minutes. That was how long it took the former president of the United States to finally call off his supporters from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol.
Think about what you could do in the same amount of time a president watched the attack unfold on his White House TV.
For example, you could leave Conway and drive all the way to Boston in just about three hours. You could sit and watch an entire Red Sox game in that time. Or, how about a drive over to Sugar Hill and back after breakfast at Polly’s Pancake House. In that amount of time he did nothing — just watched.
Consider this, too. You could board an Allegiant Airline flight to Florida from Pease International Airport and arrive at Sanford-Orlando Airport in less than 3:08 hours. By the time you cleared the D.C. airspace, the Capitol attack would hardly be nearing the halfway point — and he watched.
While you were somewhere over Georgia, the horned sachem man would be sitting in the Speaker’s seat. One of the president’s supporters would die trying to crash through a glass door on a fool’s errand to invade the House chamber. Police would be bloodied and attacked with clubs and mace. Vice President Mike Pence and congressional members would be scattering for their lives. Sen. Josh Holly would be seen high-stepping out of the Capitol to avoid the same mob he encouraged with raised fist only hours earlier. All this and more while the “leader of the free world” watched and did nothing.
Three hours and eight minutes later, the Sox game has ended. You have arrived at your Florida destination. You have done the round trip back from Polly’s. Finally, back at the White House, after hours of mayhem, that same president reluctantly appeared on national TV to meekly ask his supporters to go home. “We love you,” he told them. “Remember this day,” he said warmly.
And yet, after witnessing all that horror with our own eyes many Americans want to see that twice-impeached, disgraced, derelict and clearly unhinged man returned to the White House. And he remains the leader of the Republican Party. Today, GOP elected congressional members are lining up to endorse his 2024 presidential candidacy.
Do they have no shame?
Tom Moughan
Conway
