To the editor:
I am a perpetual optimist, a cup half-full person. I think about all I have gained these past months living through a pandemic and a climate of social unrest, like Zoom meetings with family, seeing peaceful protests over civil rights issues and being grateful for the way Gov. Chris Sununu did his best for the people of New Hampshire.
Also, I am grateful for how the valley took care of its citizens from the high school graduation at the top of Cranmore to the many medical, food, liquor store, home improvement and restaurant workers.
But I can’t ignore what I’ve lost. I could not attend my godmother Aunt Peggy’s funeral in New Jersey or celebrate her service-filled life as a nurse for 48 years.
I miss seeing people in the valley smiling because we are wearing masks. I am waiting for the day to have a beer with the “gang” at Tuckerman’s on thirsty Thursday.
I vividly remember the riots of the 1960s. My dad packed his four young children, me being the oldest, into the ’67 Chevy station wagon. He drove us to one of the poorest black neighborhoods in New Jersey because he wanted us to see what looting was all about.
No, his intent wasn’t for us to be sympathetic, it was quite the opposite. Yet, as we were driving there was a young girl standing on a corner, my age, with pigtails, like me.
She looked at me, I looked at her. She was black, I was white. She lived in a burnt out neighborhood, I lived in a safe white one. We waved at each other. We smiled, we connected.
Now, 50 years later I am disappointed in myself that I didn’t do more to seek justice for my young friend, and that was to stand up for our flag.
Moving forward and being a cup half-full person, I know, that “liberty and justice for all” will prevail over ignorance, falsehoods, hatred, racism, and bigotry. And with all that we have lost over the last three months, I am hopeful of the gains we will see during the next three months.
Now as the July 4 holiday is upon us, let’s get to work on living the document that our society was founded on, the Declaration of Independence.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Teri Cosentino
Conway
