To the editor:
Picking up on the Sun’s exceptional editorial regarding the selectmen's rush to shut down short-term rentals, I submit quite the opposite is in order.
Now is the time to slow things down and “pause” matters. As suggested, grant a grace period (maybe up to one year) so that this matter can be analyzed on a more balanced basis with proper attention to dangerous unintended consequences (of which there are many including costly legal challenges).
This said, STR’s (rightly or wrongly), have been allowed for years and to suddenly attempt to enforce them without a full or reasonable explanation based on regulations that few really understood could have a chaotic impact. Someone needs to step forward and say “whoa, we have more work to do.” In the meantime, enforce the noise ordinance.
Back in 1960 in my home town of Chicago, I used to take the same street to and from work in the summer. One day as I was returning home from work, I was stopped by a burly Chicago police officer saying that I was driving the wrong way on a one-way street. I said “huh,” it was two-ways yesterday and had been for years. He replied that “as of this morning, it was one-way and you are going the wrong way.”
Ted Sares
North Conway
