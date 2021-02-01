To the editor:
To borrow a Sun letter-writer’s phrase, I can’t help but wonder if Michael Kerins realizes how ridiculous he looks in his letter rebutting Bill Catalucci, Tom McLaughlin and others?
He refers to “the rare BLM protest that had violence.” Mr. Kerins must have missed the months of protests over the past eight months in many cities with violence: looting, burning and yes, even murders. Of course, I guess he can’t be blamed if his only news sources are CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post or New York Times.
Ted Houghton
Sturbridge, Mass.
(Formerly of Intervale)
