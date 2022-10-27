To the editor:
Rep. Bill Marsh claims to be moderate yet he joined the most extreme Democrat Party in the history of this country. The policies of President Biden and Democrats in Congress have taken a wrecking ball to a thriving nation.
To the editor:
Rep. Bill Marsh claims to be moderate yet he joined the most extreme Democrat Party in the history of this country. The policies of President Biden and Democrats in Congress have taken a wrecking ball to a thriving nation.
In less than two years they have left us with record high inflation, soaring energy costs, open borders allowing 2.2 million illegals, enough fentanyl to kill our entire population and soaring crime rates. These liberal policies, also promoted by Democrat governors and state legislatures, have had a deleterious effect on the quality of life in their cities and states.
Shockingly, Dr. Marsh voted to allow insurance companies to drop coverage for mental health, substance abuse, diabetes services, hearing aids and contraceptive services. He sided with insurance companies not wanting coverage of pre-existing conditions. These quality-of-life issues affect so many N.H. citizens.
Marsh has a failing record on environmental protection. Safe water is essential to life and is a priority in the valley. He wants to represent us yet voted against groundwater protection standards. He even voted against continuation of the commission investigating the Seacoast cancer cluster. I am having difficulty seeing the “moderate” in any of this.
I was appalled upon learning that Marsh actually voted against legislation that says N.H. residents, working in N.H. for an out-of-state company, should not have to pay income tax to that state. How can a N.H. state representative even think this is a good idea? Can we trust him to vote against any income tax bill brought forward by Democrats?
Sen. Jeb Bradley has been a stalwart fighter for our community and state. I hope that you will join me in voting to return him to Concord where he will represent our interests in the state Senate.
Suzanne Nelson
North Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.