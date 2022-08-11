Talking to a friend yesterday he summarized the newly passed economic plan as “a huge tax increase passed by the Democrats.” I asked him where he heard that news, and the summary of this event, and he replied “the news broadcast on my talk radio station.” I assumed the “huge tax increase” was the 15 percent minimum corporate tax.
We are witnessing a statistical tragedy unfold. By definition, one half of our population has an IQ of 100 or lower. This has resulted, over the years, with governments setting up an overseer group of wise men like our electoral college. Coupling this limit on understanding complicated news, with the desire of most people to listen to news they agree with results in a narrow conservative news feed. The recent trial of Alex Jones, on his lying about the Sandy Hook shootings, showcases this extreme talk-show technique. How many people believe in QAnon, besides a narrow base of Republicans?
According to listener polls, conservatives have a small list of sources for their news, mainly FOX and radio talk shows, whereas liberals listen to a broader list consisting of CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS etc. Listening to a news host giving their interpretation on breaking news eliminates the listener’s need to understand the story-how helpful.
FOX News has labeled Biden as “not always there” mentally, implying a mental impairment due to aging. Of course, Biden doesn’t help himself with his inability to read the teleprompter easily — it is still better than the perfectly heard series of lies delivered by Trump.
Every citizen needs to broaden their news sources to include magazines, books and first-class newspapers with unbiased editors. The November elections will result in many different interpretations of our present and future courses. Keep an open mind.
