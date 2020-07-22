To the editor:
As I am writing this letter, I have seen many grocery stores requiring their customers to wear masks upon entering in order to slow the COVID-19 spread. Also, Sunday I watched Chris Wallace interview President Donald Trump on Fox News.
Trump really does apparently believe that the coronavirus levels are increasing because of more testing. The recent letter to the editor in the Sun by Robert Seaman asking us to open schools because “COVID-19 statistics aren’t as bad as they look so schools should open,” affirms Trump’s position.
They both don’t understand the data. It’s true that more testing will find more cases, but it has no effect on the number of sick patients admitted to the hospital or the number of deaths, both of which are lagging indicators.
How would you like to be a teacher when the number of asymptomatic students in your class are about 23 percent? As the number of asymptomatic students spread the virus to the healthy students, the student body can infect parents, grandparents and others, thereby being an effective incubator for a dramatic increase in total cases and deaths.
Remember the old aphorism that “There are lies, damn lies and statistics,” and try to avoid people like Trump who are trumped by data. Scientists are constantly reviewing data, and may change their opinions as data either reinforces or refutes their theories. That’s the scientific method not political posturing.
Susan Rheault
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.