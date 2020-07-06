To the editor:
In New Hampshire, the next election is never more than two years away, and another one is here.
Actually, some of the major political races are here in the North Country and feature contested primaries and strong candidates for the general election.
One such example is a Executive Council District 1 that pits incumbent councilor Mike Cryans against former councilor Joe Kenney, who faces a contested Republican primary from challenger Kim Strathdee.
Part of these political campaigns will be both differentiation and "retail politics." And what they might accomplish or worse might stop from happening.
There'll be plenty of issues, I've asked the candidates if it is the role of an Executive Councilor to pressure the congressional delegation for performance on passed legislation like the Northern Borders Regional Commission, which is supposed to be advancing tax base creation and jobs across the North Country.
I'm giving Cryans the slight edge in this important race — he's done a lot of work on the local level and opposed some flawed nominations and ideas from the governor in a voter turnout that might resemble a blue wave.
But in the meantime, these candidates need questions from you. The primary is Sept. 8.
Steven Connolly
Bethlehem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.