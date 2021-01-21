To the editor:
In response to Paul Young and Leslie Davis.
First off, Mr. Young, I'm not a liberal at all. And, no, I will not get over it as you stated in your letter. It seems to me that you cannot accept the election results.
I truly believe you are a one-sided person and you apparently watch FOX News and what other stuff that is on the internet about all the conspiracy that is spewing about the results.
President Trump lost the election so you get over it. Period. To Mrs. Davis: Flying a Confederate flag is a sign of hatred in this country. That you fly that despicable flag makes me think that you have hatred in you and you cannot accept the election results.
Both of you must approve of what happened on Jan. 6 in the Capitol. I cannot see how either one of you accept that. It was the worse day in this country since the war of 1812.
Trump is responsible for what happened. Period. And all those people who stormed the Capitol on that day are a disgrace to this country. When you both stop listening to all the lies that Trump has spewed over the last five years and you hear or read the facts that are true you will see were I am coming from.
I stand buy what I said that Trump and his supports have blood on their hands.
Steve Webster
Conway
