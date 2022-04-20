There are some issues with the Effingham Police Department. Several people from around town have gone to visit with their deceased loved ones who are buried within one of our cemeteries.
They have been unable to do so in peace because the cemetery is being used by the Effingham Police Department to train their K9. Residents have spoken up against this. In fact, N.H. law states that these burial plots are private property. They are not town-owned, and a cemetery is certainly not an acceptable place for training a dog.
If you live in Effingham, or have deceased loved ones in any of the Effingham cemeteries, I urge you to sign the petition to stop this disrespectful behavior. Effingham police have brought enough trouble with two of their three officers involved in lawsuits, and this is just another example of their lack of integrity.
The dog isn’t the one who needs training. The police officers and the selectmen who neglected to read the law are the ones in need of training.
Even without the law, it’s just common decency to respect the final resting places of the deceased and walking all over these graves is not decent, and for police to interfere with the peace of a person trying to find some solace at the resting place of their loved one is a miserable thing to do.. They have 2,500 acres of conservation land that they could use just here in town.
