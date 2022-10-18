To the editor:
This country really is going to hell in a hand basket. Many events have occurred here in the United States that have truly made my blood boil. Mainly, the hypocrisy.
Case in point, the Parkland shooter has been given the right to live. When I heard about this, I was absolutely livid. Kyle Rittenhouse defended himself and liberals called for his head on a pike. The Parkland shooter on the other hand? I guess those same people wanted to show compassion to a man that murdered children.
There is no other way to say this except, I am embarrassed by the jury’s decision. They should lose sleep at night. Innocent children murdered in cold blood. Yet, you show compassion to the culprit?
How did people become so weak minded? Worst of all, weak at heart? Listen carefully, the justice system is broken in this country. Compassion has poisoned society. We should all bow our heads and pray that we become better.
I really feel for the parents and family members that did not witness true justice. Seventeen innocent lives taken, and we are going to give the killer a pass? May I remind you all why we have the death penalty? The killer should be turned over to the living relatives. Taxpayers are forced to pay to have this man food, clothed, and sheltered.
Damn that jury, damn society. No guts, no common sense. Shame on that jury. Shame on all of us who have lost our fortitude and dignity in the name of showing cold-hearted killers love and forgiveness.
If you are for the Parkland killer being granted the right to live, I hope you lose sleep at night. I’ll pray for the families of those children. Consider this my deepest condolences. You all deserved better than this. I’m sorry.
Sid Jones
North Conway
