To the editor:
A friendly reminder to everyone that the world we are currently living in is at the fault of the liberals.
Ever since 2016, Democrat voters have been responsible for the Donald Trump presidency, inflation, social turmoil and the cold civil war experts say we are living in.
It all stems from electing Hillary Clinton as the primary candidate for their party. The botched insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, was a response to liberals. It was merely escalation.
However, they want to put the blame on Republicans and vote them out of office. They want to adopt Justin Trudeau’s policy on firearms. The same kind of policy that his outlawed hunting rifles and led to law enforcement knocking on doors to confiscate firearms.
All it will take is one domino to fall and the rest will quickly follow. It’ll start in Canada, then New York, other liberal states and soon, the entire country. Unless something is done to stop it.
Michigan falls into that category. Moving forward, we will see more policies based on feelings and false information — like President Joe Biden claiming a 9mm can “blow someone’s lung out.”
Somehow, the right-wingers are the only ones responsible for spreading fake news. It doesn’t make any sense. We need politicians that will actually represent the people.
Liberals rely heavily on feelings rather than logic. As we will see in the coming months, there will be an increase of crime and riots in the streets. Texas has already seen an increase in self-defense shootings.
Illinois is releasing criminals into the streets, and no one is talking about this. Liberals want to protect the convicts and demonize the working class. While they also attack people like Elon Musk for being successful. Where is the line drawn? When is the revolution? Happy New Year, America.
Sid Jones
Conway
