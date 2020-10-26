To the editor:
This message is very political. But politics is not be a dirty word when we have competent, pragmatic and progressive leadership from our New Hampshire state representatives at a time of crisis.
There is much to do, and I believe it should come from the Democratic side of the aisle. The Republican leadership has demonstrated skepticism in regard to science and believes $7.25/hour is a living wage. We need leadership which is in touch with reality.
Residents of Tamworth, Madison, Freedom and Albany, please vote to re-elect Susan Ticehurst and Jerry Knirk (Carroll District 3). We adore them! For those residents in the afore mentioned towns plus Conway, Jackson, Chatham, Bartlett and Harts Location, please vote for Chris McAleer (Carroll District 7).
Chris is new to running for election, so let me introduce him to you: He has had an extensive career in the financial and insurance field before retiring to Jackson. He has taken his practical knowledge and straight-forward approach to the local level in Jackson as a board member of the Trust Funds and as a member of the Planning Board.
Like many of us, Chris is concerned about the manner in which the state funds education. For decades, the governors of both parties have sidestepped the constitutional obligation to fund education adequately and more equitably. Our present formula of relying on property taxes has failed us. Support Chris McAleer as an agent for a positive change.
Chris will make a large contribution within the financial and budgetary realm while endeavoring to fill Ed Butler’s enormous footprint. He deserves your vote.
Sheldon Perry
Tamworth
