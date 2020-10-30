To the editor:
My late husband Norman Wilson and I are from Madison and have known the Tregenza family and Norman Tregenza since he was 7 years old. Norman Tregenza is a consistent, caring and loyal member of our community. He is a person of integrity and understands the Mount Washington Valley economy and how it works.
Norman embodies the spirit of Madison, and of New Hampshire, and will oppose any proposal for an income tax.
Please join me in voting for Norman Tregenza, Nicole Nordlund and Mark McConkey for state representatives, Joe Kenney for executive council, and Matt Plache and Kim Tessari for our county commissioners.
These are leaders that understand the needs of our communities and will serve those needs faithfully as promised.
Sharon Wilson
Madison
