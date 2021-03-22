To the editor:
Why should teachers be put ahead of people who followed the rules and got their appointments when their age group was allowed to get an appointment?
Many of us still have appointments in March and April. If appointments came open, people who had appointments further out should have been moved into these new appointments, but they chose to move the teachers into the new appointments ahead of the ones who had an appointment and have been waiting to get their vaccinations.
They are started to vaccinate teachers March 12 in pods (dedicated closed clinics within schools). They should not be able to make an appointment for a date any earlier than those with appointments now.
Secondly, what makes the teachers more important than all the essential workers in the other businesses (grocery stores, convenience stores, gas stations, etc.) who had to deal with the public face-to-face to keep us fed, warm and supplied with our essential needs since the pandemic began?
These essential working people should be vaccinated ahead of the teachers. They went home and hid behind their computers while the essential people faced the public face-to face with people from who knows where, causing them to have much exposure to contacting COVID-19.
Roger Overshiner
Tamworth
