To the editor:
I’ve always been fascinated with acronyms; those little snippets of the alphabet we use to replace a fully voiced statement. For instance, I know what the acronym ATF stands for, but need a little pamphlet I own titled “Texting Dictionary of Acronyms” to decipher POTUS and NBIF.
POTUS refers to the President Of The United States and NBIF stands for No Basis In Fact. In my youth. I used SNAFU and FUBAR, which are perhaps less PC than the first two acronyms. It would seem that politics elicits a majority of acronyms since snafu and fubar entered the English dictionary. But my purpose of this missive is to expound on “honesty.”
I was standing in line many years ago with a young child sitting in the cart who noticed me and replied, “Santa!” I’ve had a beard for over 50 years, so this wasn’t unexpected so I asked him if he thought I was Santa, to which he replied “No, you’re fat.”
Mom immediately became very upset and apologized, to which I replied with a smile, “He’s honest,” as I was overweight at the time.
Kids are honest and grow less so as they age, myself included. Perhaps, we need an honest Senate during the impeachment trial started next week and not turn it into a waste of time, money and Constitution.
(NISM) Need I Say More?
Roger Clemons
Bartlett
