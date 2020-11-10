To the editor:
Roderick Forsman, Ph.D.: Get accurate info on pandemic from Concerned Scientists
Getting accurate scientific information is critical for making good decisions, especially in times of crisis such as this pandemic. The Trump administration silenced federal scientists at the CDC and other agencies, shut them out of decision-making and prevented them from communicating with the public.
Instead, a disinformation campaign was carried out by dismissing health-care workers' concerns over lack of capacity and resources, by inciting confusion over available treatments and the vaccine development process, and by pressuring states and cities to reopen without considering scientific evidence.
The Union of Concerned Scientists has compiled a free online resource center to help anyone spot and stop COVID-19 disinformation: http://act.ucsusa.org/covid-disinfo. It's a great source of accurate information, and will help you counter the spread of disinformation.
Roderick Forsman, Ph.D.
Intervale
Latest News
- Injured hunter rescued by Fish and Game in Shelburne
- Lawyers in kidnap/beheading case tussle over evidence
- Wheels: Aftermarket e-power is here
- Proposed school budget up over $2 million
- WM Rotary Zoom meet to focus on Rozzie May
- Hunters eagerly await Wednesday’s start of firearms season
- High temperatures setting records across Granite State
- New format for Vaughan Food Drive Nov. 18
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Gorham paper mill files for bankruptcy
- Head-on collision kills 2 in Ossipee
- Police report spate of car thefts in the county
- Blue wave rolls through Conway
- Republican Otten casts nation's first vote ... for Biden
- Local restaurateurs react to tracing directive
- Fryeburg could become outdoor recreation mecca
- Bartlett resident: Take action on riverfront dump
- Woman charged with illegally entering motel room
- Tele-Talk question: Do you think New Hampshire should join Maine and Massachusetts in requiring masks to be worn in public?
Images
Videos
Commented
- Quddus Snyder: Once Trump loses I intend to call out his supporters publicly (9)
- Eugene M.Long: Put a gun manufacturer in underutilized Kennett High School (7)
- Knute Ogren: More important than stealing signs, is stealing people's rights (7)
- Patricia Lovejoy: Trump supporters don't really know what he's doing, saying (6)
- David M. Chamberlain: Q bares bottom, Marvel lays bare irresponsible journalism (6)
- Tom McLaughlin: Will It Happen Again? (5)
- Jessica Bellamy: We can decarbonize our economy simply by going vegan (5)
- 54 condos, apartments proposed on River Road (4)
- Randy Hilman: Trumpeters haven't learned that it is 'the pandemic, stupid' (4)
- Michael Knudson: If Biden is elected the Communinst Chinese will run our country (4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.