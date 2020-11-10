To the editor:

Getting accurate scientific information is critical for making good decisions, especially in times of crisis such as this pandemic. The Trump administration silenced federal scientists at the CDC and other agencies, shut them out of decision-making and prevented them from communicating with the public.
 
Instead, a disinformation campaign was carried out by dismissing health-care workers' concerns over lack of capacity and resources, by inciting confusion over available treatments and the vaccine development process, and by pressuring states and cities to reopen without considering scientific evidence.
 
The Union of Concerned Scientists has compiled a free online resource center to help anyone spot and stop COVID-19 disinformation: http://act.ucsusa.org/covid-disinfo. It's a great source of accurate information, and will help you counter the spread of disinformation.
 
Roderick Forsman, Ph.D.
Intervale

