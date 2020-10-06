To the editor:
I have never written an endorsement of any candidate for political office, though I do opine in this paper about specific issues. Too often, such endorsements seem based upon personal friendship, vested interest in something or other, repayment of personal favors, and the like.
Today, I break with that record, and highly support the candidacy of Ellin Leonard for state representative. Ellin’s primary qualifications include basic honesty, organizational ability, interpersonal skills and ambition. I have observed first-hand that when Ellin takes on a task, she gets the work done, period. No excuses.
You can count on Ellin to listen thoroughly to your views and to represent you as accurately as possible, within the obvious constraints of the give-and-take of the political process. A vote for Ellin is wisely made.
Roderick Forsman
Intervale
