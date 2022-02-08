I am sitting here going down memory lane. I am a true native of Conway. My parents and grandparents. I look back at what has happened to the place I have called home all my life. Conway had a drugstore, Potter's paint store, beauty shop, Ballou's she store, several grocery stores, doctors, dentist, clothing stores, Conway Cafe and many more. A movie house and up Bowling Alley Hill, a roller rink, bowling and pinball machines.
Now you drive at night down the hill and you are facing what looks like Coney Island without a Ferris wheel and a roller coaster. The town of North Conway has been take over by restaurants and hotels of which one of them looks like a box with many windows.
They complain that there are not enough workers but they do not stand behind their help. When things get slow they cut hours and days without a thought that these workers still have a family to feed, bills to pay and outrageous rents to pay.
If these big corporations can afford all of the hotels and restaurants, they could set up a fund to help pay the workers that they promised 40 hours with good pay. I am sure the owners or managers are not worried where their next meal is coming from.
I call my thoughts, "The Valley Time has Destroyed." This has caused very high taxes. Many outlets meant for tourists. A high school that looks like a factory hidden in the woods.
