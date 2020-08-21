To the editor:
I would like to ask Mr. Bill Aughton if he has ever had to second-guess whether or not they are going to yield or step on the gas to beat you through the roundabout, but I have and more than once. As far as a roundabout at Route 302 and East Conway Road, it will not take very long before someone will be going over the embankment that used to be the old road.
Large trucks will have a hard time because this should be a straight-away with traffic lights.
I also agree with Nancy Domina on taxes on the homeowners to be in reality a bailout. Taxes are already through the roof.
Both letters in Aug. 15 Daily Sun.
Roberta Webster
Conway
