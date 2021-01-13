To the editor:
A nice surprise to see Christmas lights at the Conway Honor Roll.
A big thank you to John Eastman and his crew for taking the time to honor our veterans in a time when our country is in great turmoil. Again, thank you to John and the Rec Department for a job well done.
Roberta Webster
Conway
