To the editor:
The Daily Sun is always full of hate letters. Each writer should take a good look at themselves and ask "Am I a perfect person?" None of us is without faults. Hate is like a disease. It festers and spreads to others. Only the man upstairs is perfect, so stop all the hate and you will feel a whole lot better about yourselves. Maybe that would be the biggest improvement of all. Give your opinion, move on.
Roberta Webster
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.