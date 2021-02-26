To the editor:
My name is Robert Rafferty and I am running for Freedom town selectman. I have been coming to Freedom for 50 years, first as a guest camper at Shawtown where I learned to waterski on Danforth bay.
In my 20s I stayed in the Ossipee Lake beach club area. Then in 1994 I started camping at Wabanaki Campground along with my wife and kids as seasonal campers.
In 2006 we bought an old house on the lake road and became part-time residents. I became a full-time resident of Freedom in 2017.
My wife Jane is a retired public school teacher for the city of Woburn, Mass., where we were both born and raised. We have three adult children.
I have been a self-employed building and remodeling contractor for 38 years. I feel that working for myself has given me the experience and skills to be an effective selectman. Skills such as working on a budget, dealing with various state and local agencies and most importantly, dealing with people. I am hard working and honest.
I believe there are things that have been done in the recent past that have not been in the best interest of the taxpayers of Freedom. I would like to work for the people of Freedom on many issues that I believe are important, including keeping taxes low and keeping our town safe.
As a selectman, you have to do what’s right for the taxpayers at present while also looking toward the future. The important issues I hope to address include affordable elderly housing, recycling and waste management, future energy issues and protecting Freedoms open space and beauty.
I would be honored to represent the people of Freedom as selectman. I would appreciate your vote on March 9, 2021. Please don’t hesitate to contact me with any questions or concerns.
Robert Rafferty
Freedom
