To the editor:
My thanks to Daymond Steer for his fine report on May 23 that Army Sgt. “Ski” Kwiatkowski’s final wish, that he be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery alongside his wife Dorothy, has finally been fulfilled.
A patriot of the highest order, Ski passed away in January, 2019, leaving no known relatives. Great credit to the Lord Funeral Home of Wolfeboro and his friend Wayne Marshall for their sustained effort on his behalf.
Ski and I were friends and served together on the Ossipee Planning Board. Ski’s career was the Army. He carried with him that sense of correctness, humility and commitment — if there’s a problem, I’ll do my utmost to fix it — that is the hallmark of a long-duty veteran.
No, Ski didn’t talk much about his service. But one high point he did share: In the early 1960s, he served on the Pentagon support staff of Secretary of Defense Robert S. McNamara. Ski’s main task was to prepare the charts that McNamara used in his briefings to Congress and the president — and, in those pre-PowerPoint days, to put a chart on the easel and whip it off for next one at a nod from the Secretary.
Along the way, Ski found himself more than once in the White House, with President John F. Kennedy in a small audience. They chatted on occasion. Ski remembered Kennedy as warm, compassionate, deeply thoughtful and unpretentious.
The pPresident, evidently not wanting to risk bumbling a complex Polish name, called him “Sergeant Ski.” As anyone might have felt, this was probably a high point in Ski’s career. It left him a lifelong Democrat.
Robert Gillette
Ossipee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.